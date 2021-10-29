Once Johnny Bush decided to step away as Rose Hill Christian’s boys basketball coach, Charlie Wilcoxen had an inside track.
The Royals might soon feel like they’re trying out for track.
“I want to play fast this year,” Wilcoxen said on Oct. 15, the first allowable day of basketball practice. “We’re not gonna be the biggest team, we don’t really have a lot of size, but just play fast, a lot of tempo.”
Wilcoxen, an assistant for Rose Hill’s girls basketball team last season, has taken over as the Royals boys bench boss.
“I’m excited because I’ve always wanted to be in the coaching profession,” Wilcoxen said. “It’s been getting my feet wet a little bit with all the different responsibilities of being a head coach, scheduling games, getting all the housekeeping things in order that you don’t really have to deal with as an assistant.
“It’s been interesting, but I’m glad to be able to take over as the head coach.”
Wilcoxen will be Rose Hill’s eighth coach in a span of 15 years, but his immediate predecessor lent more stability than that line might indicate. Bush led the Royals for four seasons, the longest such stretch since Tim Fraley did so from 2003-08.
Rose Hill went 26-85 under Bush, but the coach felt the Royals made progress.
In 2019, Rose Hill knocked off Fairview, 71-64, to end a 70-game losing streak to 64th District opponents that dated back to when Bush was suiting up for the Royals himself in 2009.
Six weeks before that, Rose Hill topped Sciotoville East (Ohio), 71-64, to conclude a 30-game skid against public schools.
More than that, Bush hoped he’d built a program that poured into his players. He pointed to a phone call he’d received from 2020 graduate Trey Phelps shortly before an interview with a reporter as an example.
“I just try to look at not the program as much as the kids,” Bush said. “Are the kids better off for playing for me? Are they better off than when they first came to the program?
“Having former players that I still have contact with, and they keep me updated on what’s going on in their lives, that’s what I have most pride in. I want the program to grow or I wouldn’t be part of it, but more important to me is just seeing the players grow as basketball players and young men.”
Bush said when he and wife Shaina added a second child to their family last year, the time challenges became an impetus to pass the torch to the next coach.
Bush remains at Rose Hill as a teacher and the athletic director, so he had input in his replacement as coach. Wilcoxen, who teaches history and math at Rose Hill and was an assistant in numerous other programs, was high on Bush’s list.
“Part of it was just trust, getting to know him over the past year, him being at the school,” Bush said. “There was a comfort level with the guys. He’s been around them.
“And just talking to (Wilcoxen) about where he saw the program going, what he wants to do, playing style, everything kept staying consistent with what I was wanting to do, consistent with what (girls basketball coach) Nick (Karle) is doing with the girls. Just having a continuity with all of our programs, as athletic director, I’m wanting to see all of our programs be on the same page, all of us going in the same direction.”
Wilcoxen, 23, is an alumnus of Grant County and Kentucky Christian University. He worked as a student manager with the Knights and soaked that up as “a fly on the wall,” he said, to build a coaching philosophy.
Wilcoxen said developing younger players will be a key part of his platform.
“I think it’s a big deal because it’s not gonna be built overnight,” Wilcoxen said. “I’m a new coach coming in. I’m gonna have a different style from the previous coaches. I think it’s gonna take a few years to try to build and put in what I want to do with the program, the culture of it, and just try to keep building on the previous coaches’ successes and maybe tweak a few things.”
It’s Wilcoxen’s first head-coaching post, but he did have an opportunity to run the show once last year. With Karle unavailable in the 16th Region All “A” Classic against Raceland, Wilcoxen and Royals assistant Natalie Karle led the team against the Rams, Wilcoxen said.
(606) 326-2658 |