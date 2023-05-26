Dave Wheeler has always felt that sports are more than winning and losing.
It’s about relationships and seeing kids strive on and off their field of play.
Wheeler has focused on both priorities during his 29-year coaching career and decided to announce his retirement after Boyd County fell to Lewis County on Monday at the 16th Region Tournament.
It’s a decision that he didn’t take lightly. He took his time this season deliberating on the matter but Wheeler eventually felt it was the right time to leave.
“Life is a revolving door,” Wheeler said. “When I first started coaching at Boyd County, it was right after I quit playing professionally. It filled a void. Over time, you start to really enjoy it. I am turning 55-years-old in August. I have two kids who don’t live around here. I have grandkids that we adore. We get to see them more during basketball season. … I’ve been in coaching to help the kids any way that I could.”
Wheeler had meaningful diamond influences during his athletic and coaching career. He played baseball at Morehead State under five-time Ohio Valley Conference Coach of the Year Steve Hamiton. He started as a baseball assistant at Boyd County under Hall-of-Fame coach Jody Hamilton, who won two state titles, one at Boyd County in 2001.
Jody Hamilton and Wheeler formed a bond that they still share today. Many of his coaching philosophies originated alongside Hamilton.
“When you showed up, you were going to get a game,” Wheeler said. “Jody was big on details. He ran a first-class program and it had a standard that this region may never see again in detail and commitment. Those are not the times that we live in now. Jody Hamilton is one of my best friends. I still talk with him to this day. If you work for somebody, you have to believe in what they do. I will always believe in what Jody believed in. I’ve tried to instill that in my teams.”
Wheeler spent seven seasons as a softball assistant for former Lions coach Geoff Stewart. He became the head coach at Russell in 2015 and collected 79 wins. He returned to Boyd County three years later and the Lions accumulated 125 wins, according to KHSAA statistics, five 64th Districts crowns and made a region semifinal appearance in each of his final five seasons at the helm.
“We thank Dave for his years of service with our softball team,” Boyd County athletic director Pete Fraley said, “not only as a head coach but also when he was an assistant. We wish him well in his retirement.”
Boyd County went to the 16th Region championship game in 2018.
“Our junior varsity was 23-3 this year,” Wheeler said. Our varsity went 26-9. Our program is pointed in the right direction. We are graduating some great players and we have younger kids coming back that can play. I think this is perfect timing. … This is part of life. It’s just when are you able to accept that? A lot of coaches know it and it happens when they are comfortable. I’m still going to help them out with the Tri-State Showcase and get it set up for next year. When Boyd County selects its next coach, I will show them everything I have and do everything I can to support them.”
Softball has been important in the Wheeler household. The veteran coach said baseball and softball have many similarities but he has grown to love softball and got to share that passion for the game with his daughter, Taylor.
“I consider it the same game,” Wheeler said. “Softball is a quicker-pace game than baseball. I really liked it because I had a kid that played. When Taylor was little, you could instantly see that girls can play the same game as boys and play it well. We watch a lot of softball at home. I would rather watch softball than a college baseball game. It’s a great sport for youth.”
“It’s about working with people, developing good habits and becoming a better person,” he added. “This year, we had kids come to our games that played for me a Russell. The first thing I ask them is about school. They have said I’m in medical school or I’m in law school. Hopefully, something that we’ve done in sports will be beneficial later on in life.”
Wheeler feels he’s leaving the program in a good place. He enjoyed his time at Russell but when he returned home to Boyd County, he knew it would be his final coaching stop.
Wheeler looks forward to spending more time with family and will always have fond memories of his softball family tree.
“When you start someplace, you don’t know how long you will be there,” Wheeler said. “When I left to go to Russell, it was a great opportunity and I had a great relationship with (former Russell athletic director) Sam Sparks. I left Russell and I knew my last stop would be Boyd County. I told my wife that if I could be out here for seven more years, it would be great. I ended up with six with COVID-19. Whoever Boyd gets to be its next coach, they are walking into a great situation with a lot of young talent. The facilities are immaculate. I will support him or her because I want them to do really well.”