MURFREESBORO, Tenn. Boyd County alumna Savannah Wheeler has been named Conference USA Player of the Week.
The Middle Tennessee State junior guard dropped in 23 points, five assists and six rebounds in the Blue Raiders’ 67-49 home victory over Louisville on Sunday.
The Cardinals were in last year’s Final Four and ranked No. 18 in the country.
On Thursday, Wheeler posted 16 points, seven boards and three dimes in an 83-45 win against Tennessee Tech.
Wheeler has scored in double figures in all seven games in 2022-23 and extended her double-digit scoring streak to 11 dating back to last season, according to the Blue Raiders’ website.
Middle Tennessee earned its first win vs. a ranked opponent since 2011. Thursday’s win over Tennessee Tech marked the largest margin of victory for the Lady Raiders in their all-time series against the Golden Eagles, which dates back to 1976.
The 2022-23 C-USA Players of the Week are voted on by the league’s sports information directors.