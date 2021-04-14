Dave Wheeler’s vision for a Tri-State Softball Showcase has become a sight to behold.
The softball extravaganza started in 2016 with host schools Ashland and Russell. Wheeler, then the Lady Devils’ coach, and Kittens coach Scott Ingram thought they could entice teams from across Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia with a chance to play quality competition and provide an early barometer on their club.
The popularity of the event has grown so much it has expanded to five venues over the course of three days this year.
“The showcase started really small with just Ashland and Russell,” Wheeler said. “Nobody wanted to travel this way. Scott and I were talking, and we thought we could bring some teams in and they can play good games on a weekend. It also gives our programs a chance to grow.”
“It has really grown and taken off,” he added. “The first thing you know, everybody is wanting to get in on it. It’s a little bit of a fundraiser (for the area). It’s also a chance for teams from all over the area to play in a tournament atmosphere.”
Wheeler landed the coaching job at Boyd County in 2018 and brought the showcase to the Lady Lions’ home field. Russell and Ashland have maintained their places as host. Greenup County and East Carter have entertained teams in past events, and Raceland will be a new location for participants this weekend.
“We have expanded the venues and it’s been a little different each year,” Ingram said. “It speaks to the quality of softball when teams come here. They are not just burning a weekend. You are giving them good competition. It was the thought process that Dave and I had. We had to travel from this end of the state to find these types of games, and now we have created something to get some of those games here in this part of the state.”
Participating teams will not travel to different venues during the day as in years past. Each team will stay at one location each day due to COVID-19 concerns and to help maintain a healthy environment.
Wheeler said playing stellar competition over several days can help jump-start the season with district games approaching.
“It’s a great weekend,” Wheeler said. “You can throw out your records. You just want to see where you are at early in the season.”
The showcase will feature 26 teams from three states. The softball soiree will play 37 games over the three-day period at the five sites.
No. 5 Boyle County and No. 15 Johnson Central highlight the field, which begins tonight at Boyd County.
The showcase opens with Fleming County taking on Coal Grove at 5:30 p.m. Greenup County meets Huntington in the nightcap at 7.
“West Virginia started its season on April 12,” Wheeler said. “They will not have to wait until the end of the year to see where they’re at. They could find out right away. … The umpires get a ton of work. The games are always competitive. It brings some money in to the area hotels and restaurants. It has a good reputation around the state. When programs make out their schedule, they want us to put them in.”
The Lady Lions have opened the season with an 8-1 record. They will entertain Rowan County on Friday night at 5 p.m. The Lady Lions will play Mercer County and Corbin on Saturday.
The Kittens and Johnson Central both play Nitro (West Virginia) on Friday at Ashland. Russell hosts Ironton the same night in another game of local interest.
Ashland will play the highly ranked Lady Rebels during a jam-packed Saturday of softball at 2 p.m. Raceland plays Cabell Midland and Nitro from the Mountaineer state on its home field that day.
“Raceland has a nice surface out there and it’s close to Russell,” Wheeler said. “I know the All ‘A’ Classic is at that time and could get in the way, but it wasn’t a conflict this year. (Lady Rams) coach Robbie West said they would be glad to host. The proximity between Boyd County, Ashland, Raceland and Russell is pretty close.”
Ingram said Wheeler “spearheads this thing every year” and proclaimed himself “just along for the ride and to provide emotional support.”
“All the schools are doing their part, as well, to put on a good show for everybody,” Ingram added. “It provides this area with a lot of good softball.”
Concurred Wheeler: “It’s a really great event. Everybody involved works their tails off to put it on. You can’t say enough about the parents and the great job they do to help with this event. … It’s just a big weekend. We look forward to the showcase. It’s where we want to find our identity and build on that for the rest of the season.”
Tonight
At Boyd County
Fleming County vs. Coal Grove, 5:30 p.m.
Greenup County vs. Huntington High, 7 p.m.
Friday
At Boyd County
Rowan County vs. Boyd County, 5 p.m.
Lincoln County (W.Va.) vs. Frederick Douglass, 7 p.m.
Boyle County vs. St. Albans (W.Va.), 9 p.m.
At Boyd County (old complex)
Fleming County vs. Cabell Midland, 5:30 p.m.
Fleming County vs. Huntington High, 7 p.m.
At Ashland
Nitro (W.Va.) vs. Johnson Central, 6 p.m.
Nitro (W.Va.) vs. Ashland, 8 p.m.
At Russell
Russell vs. Ironton, 5:30 p.m.
Scott (W.Va.) vs. Greenup County, 7 p.m.
At Raceland
Spring Valley vs. Gallia Academy (Ohio), 5:15 p.m.
Raceland vs. Lincoln County (Ky.), 7 p.m.
Spring Valley vs. Wheelersburg, 9 p.m.
Saturday
At Boyd County
Rowan County vs. Mercer County, 10 a.m.
Boyd County vs. Corbin, 12 p.m.
Rowan County vs. Corbin, 2 p.m.
Boyd County vs. Mercer County, 4 p.m.
At Boyd County (old complex)
Johnson Central vs. Huntington High, 10 a.m.
Lincoln County (W.Va.) vs. Johnson Central, 12 p.m.
Lincoln County (W.Va.) vs. South Point, 2 p.m.
Scott (W.Va.) vs. Coal Grove, 4 p.m.
Huntington High vs. Coal Grove, 6 p.m.
At Ashland
Ashland vs. Lincoln County (Ky.), 10 a.m.
Wheelersburg vs. Boyle County, 12 p.m.
Boyle County vs. Ashland, 2 p.m.
Lincoln County (Ky.) vs. Fleming County, 4 p.m.
At Russell
Russell vs. Gallia Academy (Ohio), 9:30 a.m.
St. Albans (W.Va.) vs. Frederick Douglass, 12 p.m.
Frederick Douglass vs. Spring Valley, 2 p.m.
Greenup County vs. Gallia Academy (Ohio), 4 p.m.
Russell vs. Spring Valley, 6 p.m.
At Raceland
Raceland vs. Cabell Midland, 10 a.m.
Lewis County vs. Ironton, 12 p.m.
Raceland vs. Nitro (W.Va.), 2 p.m.
Ironton vs. Cabell Midland, 4 p.m.