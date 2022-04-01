Savannah Wheeler saw something in the Middle Tennessee program that she couldn’t pass up.
Wheeler entered the transfer portal after a successful sophomore campaign at Marshall.
She led Conference USA in scoring at 20.3 points a game, ranked 17th nationally, and was named to the all-conference first team.
Marshall finished with a 15-13 record in 2021-22 and a 10-8 mark in Conference USA.
Once the season concluded, Wheeler felt a change was needed.
“I just felt like for me, at the end of the day, I was just wanting more from a player perspective,” said Wheeler, the 2019 Kentucky Miss Basketball. “Middle Tennessee has a great coaching staff. They advanced to the National Invitational Tournament. They were one of eight teams in the nation still playing (in the final week). A lot of their players are returning next year.”
“When I was down there, it felt like family,” she added. “The support system for women’s basketball there really stood out there. I had the same feeling in the Huntington community. When I was on my visit at Middle, it was the same atmosphere.”
The Blue Raiders won 27 games this year and finished 14-4 in Conference USA, one game back of Charlotte in the East Division.
Middle Tennessee received an invitation to the WNIT and reached the semifinals before falling to Seton Hall, 74-73.
The Blue Raiders averaged 68.3 points a game and gave up 57.2 a night, both marks were second in the conference. Middle Tennessee brings back three of their leading scorers, including Kseniya Malashka, who posted 13.6 points a game.
Middle Tennessee coach Rick Insell, who completed his 17th season on the Blue Raiders sideline, has seen Wheeler’s talents as a competitor, and now looks forward to coaching her. Wheeler still has two more years of eligibility remaining.
“We are delighted to have Savannah Wheeler joining the Lady Raider family,” Insell said on the team’s website. “Savannah is an outstanding player, and we know that first-hand having played against her the last three seasons at Marshall. Savannah is a solid all-around guard, a great shooter, a competitor and she is going to be a great addition to the Lady Raider program.”
Wheeler will stay in Conference USA as the league shuffles nine teams out and prepares for several newcomers. She said it did not factor in her decision. The all-conference player wanted to find the best fit for her.
Wheeler also looks forward to be closer, geographically, to her sister, Taylor, who lives in Greenburg, Kentucky, a short drive from her new campus in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
“I’m five hours away from home and it’s still in driving distance,” Wheeler said. “Another great part of the journey, I’m only two hours away from my sister. I can visit on the weekend and see my niece and soon-to-be nephew.”
Wheeler recently stated on social media that she will always appreciate her time at Marshall.
“I’d like to first say thank you to all of my coaches at Marshall University,” Wheeler said, “for giving me the opportunity to play the sport that I love. I am forever grateful for the staff, my teammates and the community for a great three years.”
