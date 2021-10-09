Robbie West had an important reason to start his coaching career.
The same motivating factor led him to resign as Raceland's softball coach last week.
West's daughter, Raegan, developed an interest in softball during her early elementary years. West was asked to help out with the young team. He jumped at the chance to spend extra time with his daughter on the field.
Former Rams coach Shawn Johnson gave him an offer he couldn’t refuse.
“Coach Johnson sent me a text message and asked me to stop by the old Raceland gym,” West recalled about his introduction to coaching. “I walked in, and he is standing next to the stage. He said, ‘Coach, I have your equipment bag and here’s the list for your team.’”
“We were the Stingrays, and our colors were pink,” he added. “My wife said, 'You do realize, if the girls wear pink, you will have to wear that color, too.' I could pull off a pink shirt.”
Raegan eventually made the varsity roster and became a strong pitcher inside the circle. Her father joined Johnson’s coaching staff for five seasons before he took over the program in 2020.
Spring sports were canceled that season due to COVID-19. The Rams won a region-best 25 games in 2021 and Raceland advanced to the All "A" Classic state semifinals.
West is an avid baseball fan, but said softball has become his favorite sport.
“There is nothing better than the game of softball,” Robbie West said. “Softball has provided so many opportunities for me and my family. It’s a great sport and it’s so fast-paced. It’s different from baseball. But to go to a baseball game after many years of coaching softball, baseball has become boring. Softball is so much fun.”
Raegan West decided to play college softball at Charleston and the family recently watched one of her games. Robbie West had been weighing his options about his coaching future, but when his daughter took the field, he knew where he wanted to be next spring.
“To watch her grow up in the sport, and the time and the effort she has put into the game, it has been incredible,” West said. “The very first time watching her take the circle as a seventh-grader, it was a special feeling. I couldn’t be more proud of her.”
West also said he needed to dedicate more time to his work because his job has grown and changed over the last few years. He felt it was the best time to step away.
The former skipper said he is proud of all his players. West departs with a stellar senior class, the same group that he guided through Little League, middle school and the varsity team. Those seven players helped develop Raceland into a region contender. Five are playing at the next level.
“The game has evolved,” Robbie West said. “The talent in this area has risen to an high level. The sport has grown year after year. To see so many girls in this area flourish in the game of softball, it’s really cool.”
Principal and athletic director Tom Collins said assistant coach Gregg Martin was named the interim coach. He will oversee the daily operations of the program until a successor is chosen.
“Raceland-Worthington High School and I would like to thank coach West and his family,” Collins said, “for the many hours and sacrifices given to help keep Raceland softball one of the premier programs in eastern Kentucky. West and coach Johnson are just some of the many reasons the Raceland is a special place and will continue to be.”
West believes the program will keep prospering with the talent level returning next season.
“The program has elevated to a high level,” West said. “It will take the right person to lead the program moving forward. Even though we lost those girls last year, there are still expectations. They are not going to change because we have established a quality program.”
