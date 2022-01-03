OLIVE HILL A baker's dozen of 13 is good if you like donuts or bagels.
Equally scrumptious for West Carter's girls basketball team – Monday's 13th straight win over East Carter, 65-35, Monday at John “Hop” Brown Court.
You know West Carter's (10-3, 1-0 62nd District seeding) Allie Stone for her scoring – rightly so because she averages 23.9 points a game and led the Comets with 18 on Monday. What you should also remember: Amelia Henderson, Camryn Burton and Beth Middleton scored 13, 13 and 12 points, respectively.
West Carter coach Faith Conn was happy with such a balanced offense.
“That's something we've been working on, so to see that was really a step in the right direction for us,” Conn said. “That's something we've been working on, is everybody scoring.”
Henderson was maybe happiest: she scored exactly double her average going into Monday.
“That's great; it feels nice,” Henderson said.
East Carter coach Jeff Damron hoped his girls absorbed at least one overarching lesson.
“Got to play harder,” he said. “This is the pains of growing up. … We have to prepare better, we have to run harder, we have to do all the little things to make a difference.
“Not to win; we're looking for success with what we're setting, and we have to understand where we're at.”
Stone had just seven points in Monday's first half, but the Comets rolled to a 38-17 lead because she did significantly more.
Starting with the opening 98 seconds. There Stone was at the top of the key – where she found Middleton left of the lane for a layup.
“I knew I was getting my teammates involved and making the right plays," Stone said. "We had a big lead.”
East Carter (1-9, 0-3) stayed close early – the Raiders trailed by just 7-5 thanks to two points from Savannah Adams and Kinsley Rutledge and Makyla Waggoner's free throw. And then … a 16-5 Comet run and a 23-10 lead after one quarter.
“We'll stick around, and all it takes is one mistake or two mistakes happen in a row, and then we give up,” Damron said. “This goes back to growth. We don't want to accept losing, but we have to look for these small gains right now.”
Alexis Bond's five points, Henderson's four and three each from Middleton and Burton in the second quarter for West Carter were enough to secure a 38-17 halftime lead.
Henderson has worked on her rebounding and finishing her shots. A mid-first quarter bucket was illustrative: she grabbed Bond's miss and put it back in, which gave West a 14-5 lead.
“Watching Lexi a lot in practice helps,” Henderson said. “(It's) seeing where her misses come throughout the game, and just being there and ready to get the put-back.”
East Carter, meanwhile, scored just three points over the final 3:20. Waggoner led the Raiders with nine points, and Adams and Rutledge had eight apiece.
E. CARTER 10 7 9 9 – 35
W. CARTER 23 15 27 0 – 65
East Carter (35) — Moore 3, Waggoner 9, Adams 8, Rutledge 8, Boggs 4, Marcum 3. 3-Pt. FG: 1 (Marcum). FT:4-9. Fouls: 9.
West Carter (65) — Stone 18, Middleton 12, A. Henderson 13, Bond 7, Burton 13, Barker 2. 3-Pt. FG: 10 (Stone 4, Burton 3, Middleton 2, A. Henderson). FT: 5-9. Fouls: 8.