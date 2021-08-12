FLATWOODS The ball hadn’t crossed the goal line yet, but it was apparent to Randy Vanover it would find twine.
“Yes!” Russell’s coach loudly declared, a millisecond before Preston Guza’s 44th-minute far-post strike found its target on Thursday night at Russell-McDowell Intermediate School.
The Red Devils found plenty to get excited about Thursday, courtesy of a 4-0 victory over Fleming County in both teams’ season opener.
Russell scored more goals Thursday than it did in any game except one in 2020, when they went 1-10-1. Vanover feels the Red Devils offense has begun to turn the corner from that, as exemplified by winning the lidlifter for the first time since 2018.
“I felt good about our effort tonight,” Vanover said. “I think we left a lot of goals on the field, really. We’re getting a lot better moving the ball. We’re still a little sloppy at times, and you can tell the idea’s there; the execution just needs more work. But we’re coming. We’re coming.”
Red Devils brothers Nathan Totten and Ben Totten got Russell going early with goals in the 13th and 14th minute, respectively.
Nathan Sabotchick tallied in the 49th minute by cleaning up a loose ball for the Red Devils (1-0).
Fleming County (0-1) keeper Brodie Knarr made a series of nice stops in the first half, laying out to take a shot from Nathan Totten in the 11th minute and coming off his line to defuse a promising Red Devils play in the 18th minute.
“Their keeper played well,” Vanover said of Knarr. “I think if he didn’t play so well, it could’ve gotten ugly.”
But the Panthers couldn’t generate anything offensively against Russell’s defense and goalies Hayden Roy and Ravi Ahuja.
First-year Fleming County coach Eric Thompson said, aside from “four or five” players, the Panthers are entirely underclassmen and the team’s roster numbers are lower than he’d have hoped.
“We’re just a really young team, and really, we just need the experience on the field,” Thompson said. “This is kind of a building year. The more we get out there and get these younger guys some experience, I think the next couple years, we’ll be all right.”
Russell didn’t have the same problem roster-wise. The Red Devils dress 29 varsity players, which Vanover took a sign of positivity in the program.
“When I took the job, I knew it was gonna be a few years to build,” the fourth-year coach said. “I think the year before I got here there were 16 players. ... I like the direction we’re going in. It’s good to have the kids out here.”
Russell leads the all-time series with the Panthers, 6-1.
The game was pushed back an hour and 18 minutes from its scheduled kickoff of 6 p.m. due to the heat index. The Red Devils made a keeper change right before game time when Roy got momentarily overheated, giving freshman Ahuja his first start.
Roy took the pitch in the fifth minute. With the victory well in hand, Ahuja finished up in relief.
All things considered, Vanover liked how the Red Devils handled the conditions.
“We played a lot of soccer this summer. Guys have worked hard all summer,” Vanover said. “I thought we were pretty well-prepared for the heat, and it helps to have those numbers.”
