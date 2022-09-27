ASHLAND The Ashland Volleycats secured a statement win Tuesday night, as they swept the Russell Red Devils 3-0 (25-21, 25-17, 27-25) to improve to 21-5 on the season.
“Any time you beat Russell, it’s a good win,” Ashland coach Phillip Caudill said. “This is a rivalry, just like Ashland-Boyd. It was a total team effort. We stayed engaged and focused. We spread it around and played really good defense.”
This is the first time Ashland has defeated Russell since October 4, 2018 and the first sweep since Ashland defeated Russell 2-0 in the 2011 16th Region Tournament.
“Last night we had a hard loss at Fairview, and our first set went really bad where I thought they kind of quit,” Russell coach Kacie Mullins said. “Tonight, that was their challenge; even if we lose a set, I want you to come out and compete. My young girls are playing great. Ava O’Neal is doing a great job leading, but we need more of our seniors to step up.”
Ashland lost a heartbreaking five-set match four weeks prior at Russell on Aug. 30.
“We labeled this week ‘Revenge Week,’” Caudill said. “There’s a couple of teams we play this week that we lost to earlier this season. This was a big goal of ours, because we felt we gave that match away last time.”
Neither team was willing to give an inch in the early part of the first set, with things tied at six apiece a quarter of the way through the frame.
A few serves later, a 6-1 run from the Volleycats quickly changed the complexion of the set and had Mullins calling her first timeout suddenly down 12-8.
The Red Devils gradually pulled back within two at the 17-15 mark, but a short 3-0 run for Ashland caused Mullins to call another timeout, this time trailing 20-15.
It looked like the Volleycats would cruise through the first set without looking back, eventually taking a 24-18 lead, but a 3-0 run for Russell had Caudill calling his first timeout one away, at 24-21.
Out of the break, Ashland got the one it needed and took the first set, 25-21.
“When we play as a complete unit, we’re a tough team to beat,” Caudill said.
Just like the first set, the second set was again tied at the 6-6 mark. This time, however, Ashland was in the midst of what would turn into a 6-0 run that gave the Volleycats a 9-6 lead.
Ashland remained in the driver’s seat as Mullins called her first timeout of the set with the Red Devils trailing 16-10.
The timeout seemed to work, with Russell gaining some ground before Caudill called timeout up just 17-14.
The Red Devils continued to dig out of their hole, until a rotation violation killed their momentum, allowing Ashland to get a quick 3-0 run, and putting Russell down 21-16 as Mullins called her second and final timeout of the set.
It didn’t slow Ashland down as the Volleycats again rushed to the finish line and took the second set 25-17.
Following the rotation violation, Ashland outscored Russell 7-1 to close the second set.
Ashland jumped out to an early 4-1 lead to start the third set, but the Red Devils managed to turn things around quickly, taking a 7-5 lead after a 6-1 run that was capped off by an ace from senior Torie Hester.
After a timeout from Caudill, Ashland tied the game at 7-7 and the set stayed even for a considerable time thereafter.
With the game still tied at 14-14, Russell rattled off a run, which would eventually stretch to 6-0, that had Caudill calling his second and final timeout down 17-14. It was the largest deficit either team had faced in the frame to that point.
“Russell plays a lot of five-set matches, so they’re never out of it,” Caudill said. “I told them before the third set that they were going to play harder than they did the first two. They fight hard; hat’s off to them.”
Out of the break, the Volleycats got three quick unanswered points that had Mullins calling a timeout of her own, now up just 19-17.
“Right now it’s just mental with us,” Mullins said. “We have the skill, but it’s getting past that mental block that’s keeping us from competing against big teams around here.”
It was an absolute dog fight out of the break, with the score being tied at every stop between 19-19 through 25-25.
Ultimately, the Volleycats managed to secure the win and the sweep with two quick points for the 27-25 set win.
Ashland doesn’t have long to soak in the win before facing another tough opponent when it meets Boyd County, the No. 1 team in the region, in Cannonsburg.
“Boyd has had nine days off,” Caudill said. “They play hard, they get after it, so we expect a good game from them. It’ll be a game just as exciting as this game here.”
Russell looks to bounce back Thursday when it hosts Lewis County.
“I think we’ll be ready,” Mullins said. “We’re going to have a good practice tomorrow. I hate three-game weeks, but hopefully Thursday will go better after we get a good practice in.”