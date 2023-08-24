RACELAND Ashland volleyball is not doing household chores on the side, more specifically sweeping.
On the court, however, the Volleycats have decided to travel with a broom to celebrate straight-set wins. That trend continued Thursday night when they visited Raceland and cruised to a 3-0 (25-7, 25-19, 25-13) win while breaking out a broom for a photo with the student section on the floor that coach Jason Clark called home for several years.
“The broom started if you get a 3-0 sweep, you sign it,” Clark said. “We bring it with us and when we won the Champions of the Mountains, the broom got a medal, too. It’s hanging on it. The broom goes with us everywhere we go. It kind of unites our team and if that’s what it takes to get our team fired up, I’m all for it.”
Clark returned to the court that he led the Rams to regional championships in the mid-2010s Thursday night while admitting this game has been on his radar for a long while.
“Obviously, yes, I’ve had this marked on the schedule since I got the job,” Clark chuckled. “Especially after the way it ended last season with Raceland knocking Ashland out in the regional tournament. All preseason we’ve talked about that. I made them watch the replay (of the final set).”
Ashland steamrolled Raceland in the opening set, 25-7, behind a 12-point service from Karley Sperry to set the tone for the match. Mix in the big swings of Khia Robinson at the net and the Rams were left scrambling for an answer much of the match.
“Our goal was to go on attack,” Clark said. “Even if they bring it back, go on the attack. Let’s just keep hitting it and moving the blockers. Grace (Clark) did a great job of moving the blockers. We just wanted to keep those blockers moving so they can’t get to it and then it compromises the back row.”
Robinson led the Volleycats with a game-high 12 kills on 14 attacks with a mixture of thunderous attacks and finessed tips that consistently found the floor.
“She’s one the best hitters in the region and I think she’s one of the best hitters in eastern Kentucky,” Clark said of Robinson. “When she gets going, she’s hard to stop.”
Raceland coach Bill Farley echoed the words of Clark on Robinson.
“We watched film on them yesterday and we made adjustments,” Farley said. “We tried to get them out of the system a couple of times and got Khia out of sync a few times, but she is very strong and probably the best player in the 16th Region and we probably faced the best team in the 16th Region tonight.”
Raceland took a four-point lead in the second frame only to watch Ashland use a 6-0 run to take the lead for good and a 25-19 Set 2 win. A 6-1 run in the third set again provided the Volleycats a cushion and the ability to stay on the attack of the Rams.
“I couldn’t be more proud of our effort,” Farley said. “They never gave up. In that first set, we did some good things but looked shaky at times. We made some adjustments in the second set and showed that we could play with them and did.”
Faith Spurlock led the Rams with five kills.
Ashland travels to Montgomery County on Saturday in the Dink Scott Memorial Tournament. Raceland meets West Carter in the 16th Region All “A” Classic.