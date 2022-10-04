WESTWOOD Ashland and Fairview will see a lot of each other over the next week.
The Eagles swept all four matches they played at the Ashland Invitational Tournament over the weekend, including a 2-0 win over the host Volleycats in the championship match.
They will face off in the opening round of the 64th District Tournament at Holy Family with a week remaining in the regular season.
The latest meeting between the two teams had Ashland facing an extended stay at George Cooke Memorial Gym but the Volleycats found enough big plays in a five-set thriller to defeat Fairview, 3-2 (18-25, 25-23, 25-16, 21-25, 15-5) on Monday night.
“This is a team that we will see again,” Ashland coach Phillip Caudill said. “The previous two hadn’t gone the way we wanted it. I feel like we really wanted this game. And to play two really good sets, I felt like we were on the right track. The fifth set was even more important.”
“We know that it will be between us and Fairview for that spot at regionals,” he added. “We host the region tournament. It is extra motivation to play in it. We know that we will get Fairview’s best effort. They have really good seniors and a really good team.’
Fairview celebrated its six seniors before the match at the final home game. The group have all contributed to monumental program wins. The Eagles have recorded 20-win seasons in four of the last five years.
“They have left a legacy here along with Charlee Hobbs,” Fairview coach Rick Lambert said. “They have school records. Kameron (Fry) has two and Kiera (Loving) has one. They have been huge for this program. We’ve always wanted to build a good program. We couldn’t get people to come out. … They have stuck through it and battled.”
Monday’s district battle culminated in a fifth set after Fairview overcame a 2-1 deficit to force a final frame. Khia Robinson sparked a strong start for the Volleycats with consecutive kills to give her team an early 6-1 lead.
“Our mindset was to get a win,” Robinson said of the team’s mentality when they took the court for the fifth set,” and not to play for your name on the shirt, but to play as a team. We wanted to play like we knew that we could.”
The Eagles would close the margin to 8-4 but would only score one more point the rest of the way. Ashland (26-7) rattled off the final six points after several Fairview hitting miscues.
“During the later part of the match, and even though we won the fourth set,” Lambert said, “we just got out of our system. We couldn’t get a pass set. … They didn’t make many service errors. We had some inopportune service errors. They had a little revenge factor going for them after we took the AIT (on Saturday) which was not easy.”
Robinson said the team arrived with extra motivation after Fairview (22-6) won the first two meetings this season.
“We just didn’t want them to win a third time,” Robinson said. “We knew it was hard to beat a team three times in a row. It was our turn to win. We wanted to come out and win and get ready for districts too.”
The first three sets featured significant runs that determined the outcome. The Volleycats jumped out to a 6-1 lead in Set 1 only see to it vanish during a stretch that was guided by the service of senior Gracin Price.
She served six straight points that include the set’s first tie at 9-9. The scored was knotted again at 18-18 before Price played another pivotal role on the service line. The Eagles scored seven consecutive points to close out the set.
Ashland answered with streak of five straight tallies to close out Set 2. An Emma Slone kill and a wide delivery from their opponent allowed the Volleycats to even the match.
A 10-0 spurt gave Ashland a big lead in the middle of the third set and the advantage grew to 20-9 on Robinson’s thunderous spike. The Volleycats would eventually take the third set, 25-16.
“Khia has some power, and she has a good vertical,” Caudill said. “Her swings are usually harder. The harder you swing; it sometimes can give you more energy. The bench was into the game and the fans were in it. Our younger teams came out and supported us tonight.”
“It can be a lot of pressure,” Robinson added about taking big shots, “but I feel my team believes in me. They have my back.”
Unofficially, Robison collected 16 kills to lead Ashland, but she had plenty of contributors around her. Slone added eight kills. Sophie Suman posted six and Gracen Layman had four. Grace Clark handed out 35 assists.
“It was one of the things our assistant coach Amanda Moore said in a timeout,” Caudill said. “She said, ‘Now this is team ball.’ We are spreading it out and everybody is pursuing the ball. It’s not one-sided.”
The fourth set had a different script. It featured nine ties, but the Eagles found breathing room in the decisive moments, expanding the lead to six with a Clark ace. Ashland closed the gap to two but would not get any closer.
Price led the Eagles with ten kills and supplied four aces. Fry served up five aces and nine kills. Loving dished out 20 assists.
