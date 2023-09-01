ASHLAND Having a balanced lineup is crucial in any sport.
In addition to having a group of talented players, having those players together for a full season is critical to the success of any program.
In his past stops, which have included Raceland as well as Pikeville, Jason Clark’s volleyball units have showcased a well-balanced attack. It’s also clear that Ashland behind the leadership of senior mainstays Savannah Bockway, Olivia Hutchinson, Laney Fannin, and Holly Harris, have a great deal of talent that will have the Volleycats in the mix of any regional championship discussion come tournament time.
Ashland proved that fact in a Thursday evening contest against its rivals just seven miles to the north by utilizing its come-at-you attack to claim a straight-set victory (25-22, 25-21, 25-18) over Russell on Thursday in a match that was played at James A. Anderson Gymnasium.
For Clark, however, the match wasn’t easy by any stretch. That’s because the Red Devils– in its second match playing a new lineup that has featured the return of key pieces in Sydney Sizemore and Rialeigh Litteral along with the regular lineup mainstays in Josie Collins and Carmin Corey – made Ashland work for every volley that it earned Thursday evening.
However, that didn’t stop Ashland, who has gained momentum back in a rivalry series that had been lopsided toward Russell in recent seasons.
“Russell’s a different team now that they have everybody back,” Clark said. “A healthy Sydney Sizemore, Carmin, and Litteral make a huge difference when they’re in the game. It wasn’t the same Russell team that we scouted a couple of weeks ago. Anytime that you can come out and beat Russell, it is a good night. We’ve won the last two matches against them, so hopefully, we can start running that streak up.”
While transitioning into what Russell head coach Kacie Mullins hopes is a winning combination down the road, she expected growing pains against Ashland.
However, Mullins saw fewer transitional issues than she expected – which, according to the third-year head coach, is very pleasing to see, especially considering that the Red Devils have just two seniors with exactly half of their current rotation being of either freshmen or sophomores.
“The mistakes that we had are very simple mistakes that we can correct,” Mullins said. “We’ve got young girls who are playing hard, but still gaining experience, and you go through growing pains as you learn. However, I thought that our energy, and the way that we played in a new lineup that we created this week, was great. Everybody’s back and healthy, and our lineup performed better than what I expected with everybody back from illness and injuries. Our girls did a great job.”
Russell came out in an aggressive manner over the first pair of sets behind the consistent play of Collins and Corey.
The pair were splendid again Thursday, with Collins’ intensity and Corey’s workmanlike effort on the frontline spearheading the Russell charge. The return of Sizemore, a lengthy presence herself, also aided Mullins’ group along.
“Josie and Carmen are really big powerhouses for us,” Mullins said. “I told them before the game, ‘You all set the tone for our games. Make a statement tonight.’ I was really pleased with the way they helped lead our group and just pleased with how all of our girls responded. Our younger girls are really starting to mesh with the older girls. I like seeing that. If we look like that this early in the season with our young group, I’m excited for what we can do when we get to the postseason.”
After battling each other to within a three-to-four volley count throughout much of the duration of the opening pair of sets, Ashland kicked its attack into overdrive.
Surviving a Russell rally after the Red Devils came back from a 4-1 deficit to tie the third set at 10 tallies apiece, Ashland used the play of its frontline to garner the upper hand.
Led by Bockway, Hutchinson and Fannin, the VolleyCats closed the match out on a 15-8 spurt with five different players ultimately notching a kill over the stretch. Clark was especially pleased with Fannin, whom he felt “had the best game of her season."
“Russell’s always going to be good,” Clark said of the tight straight-set match. “They’re well-coached and they’re very well-disciplined on the floor, so I was proud of our girls for coming back after falling in five sets to Boyd, and putting this one away in three sets.”
With the victory, Ashland improved to 10-3 on the year while Russell fell to 3-5.