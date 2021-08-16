ASHLAND Ashland aced its season opener on Monday night.
The Volleycats recorded 17 total service winners during their match against Greenup County at Anderson Gym. Ashland pulled away in the first and third sets to close out a sweep over the Musketeers, 3-0 (25-6, 25-20, 25-13).
It was a match of runs with the Volleycats scoring points in bunches and Greenup County could not find any momentum to begin the contest.
“It’s always nice to open the season with a win,” Ashland coach Sarah Linn said. “With the way they played together and were laughing on the floor, they are enjoying playing volleyball. It is awesome to see.”
The first set was tied at 3-3 before Ashland went on a 12-0 run behind the serving of Sophie Suman and the hitting of senior Bethany Ledford. Suman posted three aces and Ledford added a pair of kills during the stretch that helped stake their team to a 15-3 advantage.
“We knew coming in tonight that we would have a tough game with Ashland,” Greenup County coach Eric Bays. “They have a talented group. I told them it’s the first game of the season. It means nothing. We have to keep pushing forward. We know what we have to do to get through the districts and the region.”
“I have told my girls all summer long that I started them with a tough week in these first few games,” he added. “Now, we can base that on what we need to do at the end of the year.”
Sydney Clark took over the serving duties for the remainder of the opening set and collected four aces of her own as the Volleycats closed out the stanza with the final eight points.
“It something we preach and something we work on,” Linn said about serving. “You can’t miss serves. You can’t give it back to the other team over and over again. Getting our serves in, that’s what needs to be done.”
Unofficially, Ledford tallied nine kills. Suman added four and Gracen Layman supplied two on a balanced Ashland front line.
“It’s nice when you can spread the ball out to more than one person,” Linn said. “It is super helpful because the defense isn’t ready for that.”
It only took eight points in the second frame for the Musketeers to score the same amount they posted in the previous set. Greenup County sprang to a 9-3 lead before Ashland answered again with a 10-0 spurt.
“I liked their enthusiasm and the way they came out and fought hard,” Bays said. “I said that if you play like that all time, you can beat any team in this region. We have to stay up high and we can’t drop down low.”
Ashland (1-0) also relied on his defense to keep points alive. Karli McCarty spent plenty of time on the Anderson Gym floor digging balls back in the air to spur another Volleycats attack. Khia Robinson even improvised with her foot to prolong a point.
“We have waited for a game for so long,” Linn said. “You get tired of practice. We were ready for the season (to start).”
Greenup County (0-1) fought its way back to tie the score late in the second set at 20-20. The Volleycats collected the final five points to seal the deal. Ashland followed with the first seven points of the third and eventually claimed the victory.
Carleigh Conley amassed 15 assists for the Volleycats. Caroline Adkins lead the Musketeers with five kills.
