ASHLAND Defeat was looking Ashland square in the eyes Tuesday night at Anderson Gymnasium.
Trailing 2-1 entering the fourth set, Ashland’s first scored point in the frame came on a Bethany Ledford kill to cut Fairview’s lead to 9-3. Ledford tallied five kills in the set as the Volleycats rallied with a 6-2 run to close out the set and force a deciding set five.
Again, it appeared Fairview had Ashland polished off — only to watch them roll off another run. Ashland closed the match with a 7-0 run behind a Ledford ace, Sophie Suman kill and senior Delaney Stacy’s third kill of the set for the 3-2 (17-25, 25-20, 18-25, 25-23, 15-10) district win.
“She always steps up when she needs to step up,” Ashland coach Sarah Linn said of Stacy. “Especially when she responds to me kind of yelling at her a little bit. She came back with a block as soon as she came off the bench and that’s huge.”
The final stanza featured six ties and six lead changes in a seesaw battle that summed up the entire match.
“It’s just huge in general when the girls strive to work as a team,” Linn said. “The girls work hard and see tonight they can do it.”
Fairview jumped on Ashland in Set 1 behind the hot hand of Charlee Hobbs, who recorded the first and final points for the Eagles in the set.
Set 2 was controlled by Ashland with Suman at the controls. She had five kills and an ace while helping the Volleycats orchestrate an 8-0 run midway through the set.
Natalie Tackett secured Set 3 for the Eagles after three consecutive kills completed a 6-0 run.
Hobbs ignited Fairview in the fourth set with four of its first seven points at the net. But the Eagles could not close out the match after grabbing a 23-22 lead and back-to-back errors and an Ashland point evened the affair.
Hobbs finished with a game-high 21 kills. Stacy led the Volleycats with nine kills. Ledford added eight.