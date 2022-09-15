RACELAND It was a free-for-all at the Palace on Thursday night when Raceland entertained Ashland.
With both teams scrambling most of the night for position and, more importantly, the ball, the Volleycats found the answer in the final stanza for a 3-1 (25-22, 17-25, 25-12, 25-21) win.
“We know Raceland is a really competitive team and they played us tough last time,” Ashland coach Phillip Caudill said. “We knew the first set was really big tonight and it's been that way for us all year. When we’ve played well in the first set, we’ve played well that night. That was our key, winning the first set.”
Ashland grabbed control in the match in the opening set after closing on a 7-0 run paced by Sophie Suman and Gracen Layman. Raceland answered in Set 2 with a 25-17 win to even the match at 1-1. Shaelee Holbrook provided a big block at the net, followed by a kill by Skyler Brown-Morris bookended by three Ashland errors.
“It was huge because we are always talking about bending but not breaking and there’s no give-up in my girls,” Raceland coach Bill Farley said of evening the match. “None whatsoever. I looked at them at the end of the first set and told them, OK, it's going to take us four sets tonight instead of three.”
Ashland took control in Set 3 in the only set that failed to produce any lead changes, sparked by Suman and Layman once again and a pair of big swings early in the stanza by Khia Robinson. Raceland pulled away early in Set 4 behind an Elizabeth Rigsby block to open the frame and a kill two points later. But Layman connected with a kill of her own to spark an 11-2 Ashland run for a 13-7 lead, capped off by an ace by Layman to force a Raceland timeout.
“Tuesday we were down 17-3 to a team — we let outside things bother us — and we battled back and tied it 24-24,” Caudill said. “We closed a 14-point gap earlier in the week and that’s kind of been our motto. It's never too late because we are a good team, but it's one point at a time. We knew it would be a game of runs.”
Farley agreed with the Ashland bench boss.
“I learned years ago, volleyball is a game of runs,” Farley said. “We got on a run; they got on a run and it held true. We have to be a team that when they get a little run, we can break it.”
The Rams began chipping away a point at a time out of the timeout until a Rigsby kill and an Ashland error evened the set at 21-21, sending Ashland to the huddle for a regrouping plan.
“I don’t know what Bill says to his girls in the timeouts, but they always come out strong and that was what happened again tonight,” Caudill joked.
But Ashland scored the final four points of the match, highlighted by a Robinson kill. Robinson led the Volleycats with 12 kills. Suman added eight. Rigsby paced the Rams with eight kills.
“I made some lineup adjustments in the third and fourth sets,” Caudill said. “I put a different middle in there and a different right side. It was more of a defensive move because of the Rigsby girl. Tonight was a good win against a good team.”
Raceland travels to Eastern Kentucky University today for the All “A” Classic state tournament.
“We always say around here, iron sharpens iron and we aren’t going to get better if we don’t play better (competition),” Farley said. “So, to get prepared for the All ‘A,’ we were going to have to play a very good team. Not just a good team, a very good team. We needed to see somebody who has big hitters, is coached well and plays as a team, and Ashland has all of that. They aren’t ranked second in the region for nothing.”
Ashland welcomes West Carter on Monday night.