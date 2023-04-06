Jason Clark doesn’t envision himself to be a fortune teller.
He was hired as a graduate assistant at the University of Arkansas in 2000. On the long trip to Fayetteville, Clark had a gut feeling that his new basketball gig would be a starting point in the quest for his dream job on a different court.
The dream became reality for Clark on Thursday when he was named the new volleyball coach at Ashland.
“I have lived in this community,” Clark said, “I’m from this community. I know what Ashland athletics mean here. When given this opportunity to get this job, it was a dream. I told my wife 23 years ago when we moved to Arkansas, one of these days it will help me be a head coach at Ashland.
“It’s where you want to be and where I need to be. Everything kind of fell into place.”
Clark has coached a multitude of sports, including basketball, softball and volleyball. He will enter his 16th year on the volleyball sideline this fall.
Clark has collected 381 wins during his career. He has won 10 All “A” region titles and nine district crowns as a volleyball coach. He also has 13 region tournament appearances and led Raceland to two 16th Region championships.
Clark has been named the KVCA Region Coach of the Year four times. He believes every stop on his coaching carousel has prepared him for the next challenge.
“Every day to go to school or the gym and you work hard and do your best,” Clark said. “At the end of the day, hopefully, you will be rewarded with the chance to make a difference in your community and for your family. Ashland is a different type of job. It comes with a lot of expectations. It’s a job that’s important and where you can win at a high level.”
Clark said he immediately felt those expectations in his own home. On the very day of his hiring announcement, his father, Kenny, was fixing a lock on his door. He sported a maroon pullover that caught the eye of his son, and he asked if you could wear it.
“I was admiring the pullover,” Clark said. “My father said, ‘It’s a large, and it’s the only one that will fit me, but if you win some games, I will let you have it.”
Clark was named the new Johnson Central volleyball coach in January and expected to commute back and forth from Ashland.
The veteran coach was looking forward to continuing his coaching career in Paintsville but the chance to stay home and lead the solid core of Volleycats returning would prove too difficult to pass up.
“We have a state top 20 outside hitter and setter on the roster,” Clark said. “Khia Robinson is an unbelievable athlete and player. She will be back and ready to go. We have all kinds of talented players to fill in as well. They will all make a difference in our team. If you look at our roster, there are a lot of good things in store for Ashland volleyball.”
Ashland graduated five seniors from the 2022 club. The Volleycats won 30 matches under Phillip Caudill who only coached the team for one season. Ashland advanced to the 16th Region Tournament semifinals before falling to Raceland.
“The ultimate goal for us, when hiring our coaches,” Ashland athletic director Jim Conway said in a statement, “is to put a person in place that is the best fit for our student-athletes, Ashland Blazer High School and the Ashland community. Jason Clark checked all of those (criteria). Jason’s volleyball coaching resume speaks for itself, and he has been successful everywhere he has coached. We expect for that to continue as our head coach here at Ashland Blazer.”
Robinson returns after an injury forced her to miss most of the basketball season. She led the team with 400 kills last year. Emma Slone collected 167 and Laney Fannin added 70.
Karley Sperry, Olivia Hutchinson, Savannah Bockway, Bentley Rogers, Sadie Chaffins and Sydney Mertz drew mention from their new coach for their ability on the court, but Clark expects others to make an immediate impact by the start of 2023 season.
Clark reunites with his daughter, Grace, after they spent four seasons together at Pikeville. The soon-to-be junior led Ashland with 950 assists, the 10th highest total in the state, last year and contributed 125 kills.
“The one thing about Grace is that she works hard, and she loves the game,” Jason Clark said. “She wants to win. Hopefully, she learned that from me. She doesn’t care about her stats. The only stat that matters is winning the 64th District and the 16th Region. We talked about it the last two nights when this went down and she said, ‘I don’t care dad. I just want to win.’”
Ashland wants to reverse its recent postseason results. The Volleycats haven’t won a 16th Region title since 2011 after enduring long reigns by Raceland and Rowan County.
Rival Boyd County are the current standard-bearers in the region. The Lions have reached the state quarterfinals the last two seasons and the new Ashland coach knows the high bar that they have set.
“We want to put the best brand of volleyball out there that we can,” Jason Clark said. “It’s our goal. (Boyd County coach) Katee Neltner has done a phenomenal job and she has some phenomenal players. We need to do a great job scheming and do a great job to get to their level. We have to get in the gym and work in the offseason. Every day we have to prepare for them.”
