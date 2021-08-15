CANNONSBURG Katee Neltner thoughtfully fielded interview questions — deep ones, not just queries about the minutiae of the impending volleyball season — on an early August morning in Rocky Adkins Gymnasium while simultaneously feeding a ball to 4-year-old daughter Harper to practice her passing.
It was a literal juggling act that exemplified the figurative one not uncommon for Neltner — Boyd County’s volleyball coach, a single mother of two children aged 4 and 3, and an attorney, who is accustomed enough to the stress that goes with each of those gigs that she didn’t think enough of consistent chest pain last April to do anything about it until her best friend threatened to drive from Cincinnati to Ashland to personally take Neltner to the hospital.
As cautionary tales go, Neltner’s has a happy ending — at least, insomuch as it’s ended. Subsequent probing found a hole in her heart, the cause of which remains undiagnosed, to go along with a blood-clotting disorder revealed during pregnancy.
Neltner adjusted her diet and exercise regimen and takes baby aspirin and blood-pressure medication and has been advised, she colorfully observed, that she isn’t at great risk for imminent and sudden death from those issues.
“My dry sense of humor ... I looked at my cardiologist and I asked her, ‘Am I just gonna drop dead?’” Neltner said. “I feel like, if it’s in the realm of possibility, I would just like to know it, and she said no.”
Neltner, who played volleyball at Kentucky Christian, chalked up back pain to the back surgeries she had in the course of her playing career, and noted no shortage of stressors that could’ve contributed to chest pain or headaches. And even with a family history of cardiovascular trouble — her mother died at 49 of a pulmonary embolism in 2014 — Neltner admitted she needed the push to get checked out.
“I excused it away,” Neltner said. “Your chest hurts and your back hurts, but you can always figure in your 30s, ‘I’m tired, I’m anxious, I’m stressed;’ individually, they’re probably not concerning symptoms, but all the sudden, you paint a bigger picture to a medical professional, like a nurse or a nurse prac(titioner), those are, like, 40 red flags.”
The deeper lesson for Neltner, and one she sees as shareable with her players and anyone else: heed your body’s signals.
“Had I made time to go to the doctor, then I wouldn’t have spent six hours in the emergency room,” Neltner said. “I think we make time for the things that we value, and I think health for some reason has been pushed to the back table.”
Neltner is trying to change that, both in regard to physical pain and mental trauma — which, she noted, are connected.
Physical conditioning to be prepared to play volleyball is an object lesson and an objective for the Lady Lions and the Northeastern Kentucky Elite Volleyball Club that Neltner co-directs to take care of their bodies, Neltner said.
Between the ears is a little trickier, but mental health has been a theme, Neltner said. And it’s become apparent that’s no less important than nursing physical pain.
“We’ve dealt with kids coming to us and saying, ‘I’m not in a good place,’ and I think that that’s really opened doors,” Neltner said. “We had some serious talks in club season with our girls about how mental health is physical health, how it’s nothing to be ashamed of and how when you’re struggling mentally that you can reach out and that you need to reach out.”
Neltner sees in her generation and those after it an acknowledgement that there should be no more stigma in treating mental health problems than her taking heart medication, she added.
As for Neltner, coaching volleyball is, among other things, a vital and welcomed part of who she is and what she does.
“As cheesy as it is, it’s that scene from ‘Remember the Titans’ when (Denzel Washington as football coach Herman Boone) walks onto the football field and he says — I think it’s any coach — ‘This is my sanctuary,’” Neltner said. “We have such a solid group of girls. We have such a family here at Boyd County.
“Volleyball’s just a passion. Boyd County has really just built a family out here. You make time for the people that you love.”
Time now, and time later — by taking care of yourself and ensuring there is a later, long down the road.
