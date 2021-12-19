MOREHEAD Those little things you don’t always notice on a basketball court allowed Rowan County’s boys to reach .500 for time in nearly two weeks.
The Vikings improved to 4-4 after Saturday’s 59-45 win over Estill County in the Stock Yards Bank & Trust Challenge at Rowan County’s Warren H. Cooper Gymnasium.
“Little things are what’s killing us,” Rowan County coach Shawn Thacker said. “Unforced turnovers, we still had some, but I thought we did a little bit better job of handling those situations.
“I thought in then fourth quarter we did a really good job, for the most part, of knowing when to go and when to whoa.”
Rowan County effectively won in the second and third quarters, where they outscored the Engineers, 40-17.
“They did a really good job in their zone and different types of zones,” Estill County coach Brian Hall said. “They did a real good job of stopping our transition offense, which is something we really hang our hat on.”
Rowan County’s Chase Alderman recorded another double-double — 23 points and 11 rebounds. A deeper dive into the stat line shows a lot more. He was 8 for 15 from the field with four assists a block and three steals.
Other lesser-known statistics made the Vikings happy: the 33-26 advantage in rebounding, forcing Estill County into 6 of 19 from 3-point territory (Rowan County was 5 of 10) and the 13-5 edge in second-chance points.
Individually, Jayson Ingles added 12 points. He hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.
Thacker also said Cody Collins, who scored just one point, mightily contributed five rebounds, four assists and four steals.
“He’d be the quiet star of the game,” Thacker said.
Estill County (3-3) in general — and Will Isfort in particular — created problems early. Isfort scored the Engineers first seven points, part of a 15-5 run in a little more than five minutes that became an 18-8 lead after one quarter.
Isfort led the Engineers with 20 points.
Cue Ingles here: his two 3s in 38 seconds pulled Rowan County to within 18-14.
After Braden Hammonds’ three-point play, Alderman’s steal became three points from Colby Wilburn, which gave the Vikings a 19-18 lead. Rowan County eventually took a 28-26 halftime edge.
Kade Benton’s 3 allowed Estill County to close to 30-29 a little more than a minute into the third quarter. The Engineers’ problem: nary a point for over two minutes (Isfort’s two free throws), and not a field goal until Benton’s 3 with 1:47 to go.
What Rowan County did in the interim: Alderman collected a bucket on Collins’ inbounds pass then Wilburn nailed a 3 when Alderman kicked out the ball to him. Collins dished to Alderman which led to another basket and Alderman’s no-look pass to Hammonds that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes would’ve wanted to add to his repertoire.
“I was just looking the defense away, trying to get their hands to the opposite side to be able to get him the ball,” Alderman said.
The result after three quarters: Rowan County, 48-35.
Estill County came no closer than 52-42 three minutes into the fourth quarter.
After the game, when Thacker was asked about Alderman’s prestidigitation, he thought about ice cream.
“We like things vanilla,” Thacker said. “No sprinkles, no chocolate, no caramel. Just plain vanilla ice cream.”
ESTILL CO. 18 8 9 10 – 45
ROWAN CO. 8 20 20 11 – 59
Estill Co. (45) — Benton 11, Rose 7, Willis 4, Beeler 3, Isfort 20. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Benton 3, Isfort 2, Beeler). FT: 9-15. Fouls: 19. Fouled out: Rose.
Rowan Co. (59) — Ingles 12, Collins 1, Alderman 23, Hammonds 9, Wilburn 8, Watson 4, Maxey 2. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Ingles 4, Wilburn). FT: 12-18. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.
Rockcastle Co. 75
West Carter 54
“We finally woke up,” Rockcastle County coach Andrew Cash said.
The Rockets overpowered the Comets, 27-9, in the fourth quarter. There were other reasons: the 36-32 rebounding edge; getting 23 points from Daniel Mullins and 18 from Drew Hopkins; and the 14 points off West’s 14 turnovers and 17 bench points.
Landon Nichols finished the first half with 15 points (he led the Comets with 23 points), but it was his defense that kept West Carter (2-3) close. He blocked a shot with 2:47 left in the first quarter, which Brett Dailey converted into a bucket.
The rest of the Comets were equally defensive — they held Rockcastle County scoreless for the first quarter’s final 4:12.
West Carter opened the second quarter with a 10-5 run — good enough for a 26-16 lead with 3:47 left in the second stanza.
A pair of Mullins 3s put Rockcastle County (5-4) ahead to stay at 42-39, late in the third quarter. In the fourth, the Rockets uncorked a 10-0 run.
Jackson Bond was next on the Comets’ score sheet with 15 points.
W. CARTER 16 11 18 9 – 54
ROCK. CO. 14 11 23 27 – 75
W. Carter (54) — Dailey 7, Bond 15, Nichols 23, Fuston 2, Boggs 4, McGlone 3. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Bond 3, McGlone). FT: 10-18. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.
Rockcastle Co. (75) — Hopkins 18, Mullins 23, Coguer 6, Chasteen 4, Kidwell 6, Durham 7, Dunaway 4, Sanders 7. 3-Pt. FG: 9 (Mullins 5, Hopkins 3, Durham). FT: 6-9. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: None.