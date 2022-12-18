MOREHEAD It was hard to discern which way Dashawn Watson contributed the most.
It could’ve been the Rowan County junior guard’s 12 points and nine rebounds. Or maybe it was the five assists or the six steals.
The Vikings needed all Watson’s work Saturday. He helped the Vikings survive a late Bourbon County rally for a 56-47 win in the Stock Yards Bank & Trust Challenge at Warren H. Cooper Gymnasium.
Watson, however, was humble.
“I’ve just got to help the team from the point guard,” Watson said. “Gotta be able to stir the pot a little bit.”
Two other Vikings wielded ladles, spoons and chef’s knives. Weston Maxey scored 13 points with a block and three rebounds, and Jayson Ingles (“JA” to his teammates) added 11 points, three rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Rowan County’s season is just three weeks old, but the Vikings’ five straight wins after an 0-3 start might be one of the 16th Region’s early impressive turnarounds.
“Dashawn Watson, as he starts to develop in his role, it all starts with your point guard,” Rowan County coach Shawn Thacker said.
For Watson, the attitudinal adjustment began after a 51-47 loss at Russell Dec. 3 in the Eastern Kentucky Conference Tournament.
“At practice, we used to goof around and stuff,” Watson said. “But we had to lock in; you can’t start with a bad season.”
Besides Bourbon County, Rowan County’s win string includes East Carter, Menifee County and Elliott County.
Besides Saturday’s final score, there were three other statistics for Rowan County to enjoy: a 36-24 lead in rebounds, nine 3-pointers to Bourbon County’s five, and a 17-16 edge in points off turnovers.
Turnovers were a concern on both sides – Rowan County had 15 and Bourbon County had 16.
Bourbon County, meanwhile, had eight second-chance points to Rowan County’s five and a 25-15 second-chance points advantage. Noah Earlywine led the Colonels with 11 points.
It took Bourbon County (2-6) a little less than two minutes of the first quarter to turn a 9-5 deficit into a 13-9 lead. The 8-0 streak featured Kaden Hilander’s two 3-pointers and Cam Ron Goodwin’s two.
If you were looking for a reason Rowan County (5-3) led at halftime, 38-25, the 18-4 run over a nearly six-minute stretch of the first and second stanzas was a good place to start.
Colby Wilburn, who leads the Vikings with 15.4 points and 6.1 rebounds a game, was out with a left ankle injury, but it didn’t seem to matter – not when Maxey had 13 points, two assists, a block and a steal at halftime, and especially not when Watson added eight points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals.
The result: Rowan County, 30-19, with 2:49 left before intermission after Maxey knocked down a 3 on Ingles’s assist.
Watson’s two free throws gave Rowan County a 45-30 lead late in the third quarter.
“One game at a time,” Bourbon County coach Derek Robinson said. “We’re just trying to correct some mistakes, trying to find that edge, trying to find that rotation.”
Earlywine’s bucket completed the Colonels’ 17-6 run, which closed Rowan County’s lead to 51-47 with 1:39 to go in the game. The Vikings hung on because Ingles knocked down three free throws and Braden Hammonds added two.
“You’ve got to always, at the end of the day, have fun,” Watson said, “but you’ve got to pay attention; you’ve got to learn different things.”
BOURBON CO. FG FT REB TP
Hilander 1-7 1-2 4
Earlywine 4-7 0-0 2 11
Dumphord 2-6 0-0 0 4
Robinson 1-2 1-2 2 3
Kearns 0-0 0-0 2 0
M. Ezell 0-0 1-2 2 1
Witt 0-0 0-0 2 0
Goodwin 3-4 0-2 3 6
Flynn 2-8 2-2 1 8
Bartelson 4-6 0-0 2 8
Hughes 0-0 0-0 1 0
Wilson 1-2 0-0 2 2
Team 2
TOTALS 18-42 5-10 24 47
FG Pct.: 42.9. FT Pct: 50.0. 3-point FG: 6-18 (Hilander 1-3, Earlywine 3-5, Dumphord 0-1, Flynn 2-8, Bartelson 0-1). PF: 13. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 16.
ROWAN CO. FG FT REB TP
D. Watson 5-7 2-2 9 12
Maxey 5-15 0-0 3 13
Ingles 3-12 4-5 3 11
Hammonds 0-2 2-2 7 2
Z. Watson 1-2 1-3 7 3
Slone 0-0 0-0 0 0
Horton 3-5 0-0 3 9
White 1-2 0-0 2 3
Parker 1-6 0-0 2 3
Team 0
TOTALS 19-51 9-12 36 56
FG Pct.: 37.3. FT Pct: 75.0. 3-point FG: 9-30 (Maxey 3-8, Ingles 1-9, Hammonds 0-1, Horton 3-4, White 1-2, Parker 1-6). PF: 12. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 15.
BOURBON CO. 15 10 7 15 – 47
ROWAN CO. 17 21 7 11 – 56
Officials: Jarrod Adkins, Maurio McKissick and Michael Ginn.