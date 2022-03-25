MOREHEAD The temperature was in the mid-40s when the Rowan County and Russell softball teams took the field Friday.
By the end, the Vikings’ offense was substantially warmer. They took down the Red Devils, 12-2 in five innings at Amber Riddle Field.
For Rowan County (6-2), being on the happy side of so many runs was satisfying because the Vikings scored 12 against Ashland Thursday but gave up 17 in the loss.
“It was a hard game because we should’ve won it,” Vikings center fielder Hailey Middleton said of the defeat. “There were too many errors made. It was good to come back and win one after.”
Rowan County coach Larry Slone credited Ashland for the win, but certainly recalled his team’s miscues. In order, he mentioned the three earned runs out of 17, nine errors, five walks, two hit batters and four or five passed balls.
“And then (Friday), we were able to play some defense that we didn’t play (Thursday),” Slone said. “We made some nice plays, and we hit the ball again like we did (Thursday) night.”
With Friday’s win, Rowan County has scored 94 runs this season — an average of just under 12 per game, and the 104 hits worked out to 12 per contest.
Friday’s statistics were a continuation.
Start with shortstop Haven Ford. She didn’t have a hit, but she drove in a run, stole four bases and scored three times.
Continue with Middleton and second baseman Malana Hamm. Middleton was 3 for 4 from the plate with three RBIs, and Hamm went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and one batted in.
And finish with designated player Baleigh Caskey, winning pitcher Trinity Lambert and left fielder Kelsey Lewis. Caskey was 2 for 3, Lambert went 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI, and Lewis tripled and scored a run.
Russell (2-2) suffered its second straight mercy-rule loss. (The Red Devils fell to Ashland, 17-4 in five innings on Tuesday.) Coach Nikki Beek was confident her team could rebound – if only her team was fully healthy.
“I think we’re up to six injuries the last two games,” Beek said. “It definitely made it a bit of a challenge.”
Russell (2-2) opened the game with a run on Raegan Osborn’s single and Lilly Holland’s double to right – which turned out to be the only time the Red Devils led.
The rest of the game, the Vikings scored with hits near and far.
Starting with the bottom of the first. Middleton’s ground out scored Haven Ford, who singled and reached third on Malana Hamm’s infield single; three batters later, Hamm was home on Caskey’s infield single.
Lewis’s first-pitch triple started a four-run frame in the second. Middleton’s single drove home Kandace Chandler and Ford; Middleton and Caskey scored on errors.
Russell scored its final run in the third. Five batters after Addi Miller’s infield single, she scored on Allyson Rulen’s bases-loaded walk.
In Rowan County’s half of the third, Ford scored on Hamm’s infield single. Hamm came home on Lauryn Eastham’s double; Eastham scored on Middleton’s single.
Rowan County scored twice in the fourth; Lambert scored on an error, and Lewis scored on Ford’s grounder. The Vikings ended the game when Lambert singled home Middleton.
RUSSELL 101 00 — 2 5 3
ROWAN CO. 243 21 — 12 11 1
Patel and Holland; Lambert and Eastham. WP-Lambert. LP-Patel. 3B-Lewis (RC). 2B-Holland (R), Hacker (RC), Eastham (RC).