GRAYSON Chances at the net were few and far between Monday night between East Carter and Rowan County when the duo tangled at Bill Ticknor Memorial Soccer Field.
While the Raiders applied significantly more offensive pressure than the Vikings in the first half, it would be the visitors who dented the scoreboard first with a goal before the break. But the Raiders finally capitalized on a scoring opportunity late in the second half to even the contest at 1-1 which would ultimately end the contest in a stalemate.
“I like competitive games,” Rowan County coach Ryan Neff said. “I like the passion from both teams. I think the fans got a little bit excited and honestly, I think the kids contained themselves very well. They just played hard and I didn’t see anything that I thought got out of hand. Credit East Carter for being a great matchup for us.”
While struggling to move the ball past midfield much of the first half, Rowan County worked a through ball to Evan Neff who touched the ball to the foot of Simon McNeil for the first goal of the night with two minutes remaining before halftime.
“It was exactly what we tried to do,” Coach Neff said. “We tried to build with possession and make some good triangle attacks. We did exactly what we needed to. We just needed more of that in the first half. We stepped up more in the second half and upped our intensity and started winning some 50-50 balls which is what we needed to do. It kind of changed the completion of the game a little bit which made the game really fun.”
East Carter coach Grady Garrison was impressed at this first look at the Vikings but felt like his Raiders let one slip away.
“It's my first game playing them and my second game in the region, but I think we could’ve gotten that one,” Garrison said. “We will just have to see how it goes from here.”
East Carter’s opportunities at the net saw shot after shot miss its mark with one of the biggest of the night on a kick from the mark being gobbled up by rookie Vikings goalkeeper Maddox Blunt that kept his squad in front, 1-0.
“It was amazing and really got our guys fired up,” Coach Neff said. “He was a field player until the first game of the year and then got put back in goal. To have that PK and to block (the shot), it hyped up our whole team. It was the energy we needed at that moment.”
East Carter evened the contest in the 69th minute after Ben Porter launched a bender from the left corner that sailed over the mitts of Blunt. The remaining 10 minutes of the contest saw the physicality level rise as both traded possessions between the 18s while neither finding a shot at the win.
“It's good to see where we are against good region competition,” Coach Neff said. “East Carter is always an excellent team and it allows us to gauge and see where we are early in the season, which we did. I thought we played well at times, but we have to work on keeping our composure a little better because it's a long season and we need all these kids out there.”
Garrison was pleased with the moxy of his Raiders but would like to see a more sense of urgency.
“The morale about this team is always up and they always get each other pumped up, sometimes I just wished it was more from the beginning of the game,” he said. “But we are working on it as a team.”