CANNONSBURG A Rhett Holbrook touchdown pass to Josh Thornton gave Boyd County a late lead over Rowan County on Friday night, but the Vikings mounted a comeback to win 38-22 at Boyd County High School.
Rowan County took a 21-9 lead early in the second quarter, and while its offense mounted yardage on Boyd County, the Vikings could not find the end zone.
That is, until Holbrook and Thornton connected on their second score, which ignited 17 unanswered Rowan County points.
“We look over at the scoreboard and we’re down 22-21,” Vikings coach Kelly Ford said. “I had to yell a little bit, but they know. They wanted this game really bad, and they know the situation of where we are.”
Rowan County (6-3) improved to 3-1 in Class 4A, District 6 and put the Vikings needing to defeat Montgomery County in Morehead next Friday to maintain a slight RPI edge to decide any tiebreaker between Rowan County, Holmes and Scott.
For Boyd County, coach Evan Ferguson said although his team had already been eliminated from postseason contention, the Lions showed quite a bit of fight.
“We’ve had a lot of struggles stopping people in the second half this year,” Ferguson said. “We played two quarters of great defense. The second and third quarters were outstanding. Then they went to the wildcat look with (Cole) Wallace at quarterback and (Rocky) Miller. They were good enough to keep us off-balance.”
Wallace gained 263 rushing yards on 29 carries and scored three touchdowns to lead the Rowan County ground game. Miller tacked on 117 yards on 17 touches with two scores.
After Holbrook and Thornton capped off the opening drive of the game with a Boyd County touchdown that made it 6-0, Wallace responded with a 43-yard run that put Rowan County ahead, 7-6.
Cole Thompson’s 22-yard field goal briefly put Boyd County back in the lead at 9-7 when Wallace struck again – this time on an 84-yard scamper – to make it 14-9.
Miller’s first score at the 11:30 mark of the second quarter put the Vikings ahead 21-9 and while Rowan County had multiple chances to put the game away, the Boyd County defense stiffened to keep the visitors off the scoreboard.
Holbrook’s 1-yard TD run with 1:22 before halftime pulled the Lions to within 21-16.
The score stayed there through the third quarter.
Facing third-and-goal from the Vikings’ 2-yard-line, Holbrook’s 1-yard leap at the goal line put Boyd County ahead 22-21 after a Lions two-point conversion failed.
On its ensuing drive, Rowan County responded with a 60-yard score from Miller. Chase Alderman added a 30-yard field goal, then Wallace tacked on this third score to ice the game.
ROWAN CO 14 7 0 17 – 38
BOYD CO 9 7 0 6 – 22
FIRST QUARTER
B – Josh Thornton 21 pass from Rhett Holbrook (kick failed), 10:26
R – Cole Wallace 43 run (Chase Alderman kick), 6:56
B – Cole Thompson 22-yard field goal, 2:37
R – Wallace 84 run (Alderman kick), 2:14
SECOND QUARTER
R – Rocky Miller 29 run (Alderman kick), 11:30
B – R. Holbrook 1 run (Thompson kick), 1:22
FOURTH QUARTER
B – Thornton 2 pass from R. Holbrook (pass failed), 11:31
R – Miller 60 run (Alderman kick), 10:36
R – Alderman 30 FG, 6:13
R – Wallace 11 run (Alderman kick), 1:39
R BC
First Downs 14 11
Rushes-Yards 39-379 17-18
Comp-Att-Int 7-12-0 18-38-2
Passing Yards 60 312
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0
Punts-Avg. 6-25.7 0-0
Penalties-Yards 4-38.5 4-28.5
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rowan Co. rushing: Wallace 29-263, Miller 7-117, Menard 2-(minus 1), Cross 1-0.
Boyd Co. rushing: Collins 6-12, R. Holbrook 9-5, Thacker 1-1, Meade 1-0.
Rowan Co. passing: Menard 7 of 12 for 60 yards.
Boyd Co. passing: R. Holbrook 18 of 38 for 312 yards, 2 interceptions.
Rowan Co. receiving: Smith 1-30, Wallace 3-15, Brown 2-9, Raines 1-6.
Boyd Co. receiving: T. Holbrook 7-132, Collins 5-88, Thornton 4-84, Thacker 2-8.