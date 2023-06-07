Haven Ford had a decision to make.
The final choice didn’t contain a hint of hesitation.
The senior and current Miss Basketball put her summer hardwood schedule on hold. Ford and her current Rowan County teammates are pursuing something far greater.
A softball state title.
The list of accolades on the basketball court keeps growing for Ford but postseason success has eluded her. The Vikings had a team meeting before the district tournament and found a motivating factor to rally around.
“At the start of the postseason, I talked to the team,” Ford said, “and I was like, ‘I have not made it to a region championship a combined 11 times if you combine softball and basketball.’ I looked at them and said, for me, it’s like do or die. It was a last chance. Everyone has to do their job to the best of their ability. We can come together and make this run. They all had my back. They were like, we will get you there.”
Rowan County won its first region championship since 2008 on May 23 in Vanceburg. The first two wins at the state tournament were the first in school history.
Ford was scheduled to compete in the prestigious Kentucky-Indiana All-Star this weekend and wear the coveted No. 1 jersey.
Basketball will always be her main sport. She will reap the rewards of her hard work and determination when she moves on to Murray State this fall to start her college career.
But her first loyalty resides to the name on the jersey that she will wear this weekend at John Cropp Field where Rowan County remains two games away from a historic championship.
After the last three months, Ford now views softball through a different lens. It’s more than a game she loves. It has taken her to places that she’s never encountered before.
“This run that we have had is in the history books,” Ford said. “It’s my first region championship and my first State final four. I wouldn’t trade this season for anything. My No. 1 sport was basketball. Going into high school, my focus was to bring a region championship in for basketball. Never thought about the softball end of things. I’ve also had a love for softball but it wasn’t my main focus.”
“Coming into this last year of softball, it’s really opened my eyes,” she added. “This season has provided me with a whole lot of opportunities that I had never experienced. For it to happen in my last year, I am so grateful.”
The entire Vikings roster experienced the state stage for the first time together. The team said the chemistry is stronger than any scientist could create in a lab.
“We get along so well,” Kassi Perkins said, “and we work together. It’s been going good so far.”
The younger players have supplied their own monumental moments along with the veterans.
Ford belted a huge three-run blast in the opening round against McCracken County but eighth-grader Brynlee Walker made a running catch to preserve Rowan County’s two-run lead late in the game.
Freshman Trinty Lambert has kept the opponent’s bats from heating up in the circle, including 13 strikeouts in the state quarterfinals and a one-hit performance in the region final against Lewis County, and pitched her way out of tense situations.
Sophomore Malana Hamm had three hits in the quarterfinal game against Johnson Central and scored the winning run. Perkins knocked in three runs against the Golden Eagles and recorded the walk-off single to put her team into the state semifinals.
“I was a little nervous going up (to the plate),” Perkins said, “but I was confident I could put it in play. I was glad the bases were loaded because there would be a good chance that someone could get home.”
“I had been putting the ball in play the whole game,” the freshman added. “I was confident that I could do it again.”
Veteran coach Larry Slone has watched his young team emerge from adversity unscathed as they’ve battled their way through 14 innings in Lexington. It could bode well for the next 14 they face on Friday and potentially, Saturday.
Slone hopes his team will stay as calm as they appear this week.
“We practiced on (Tuesday) and they seemed pretty loose,” Slone said. “We managed to overcome some mistakes in our last ball game. I did think for a moment there that they were starting to wonder what would happen, where we were and that the moment might be a little too much. But they have handled it very well.”
“You look at them and watch them play and you think there’s no way they are freshman,” Ford added. “They play like they are seniors out there. With a young team, we don’t get rattled in those situations. They say composed and that has helped us get to this point.”
Ford said her teammates have provided her with inspiration during the postseason. The team has faith in each other regardless of their experience level. At this point of the season, everyone is on equal footing.
“The amount of trust they have in me, I give it back just as much,” Ford said. “They have shown that they can handle anything. Even in the biggest moments, someone steps up and has helped us be successful. … I really don’t look at their age. They play like they have been in this situation before.”
Ford’s role on any team becomes invaluable. The senior’s statistics speak for themselves but specific numbers are more important to the senior. Thirty-five wins, one region crown, two state tournament victories and hopefully, one state championship.
“Her presence is really important,” Perkins said. “It boosts our confidence because we have a lot of faith in her. She will do anything to help out the team out.”
Slone said Ford’s willingness to do anything to help her team win sets her apart. Her softball teammates have shown the same mindset and can keep the program and Ford’s legacy moving forward.
“She’s a Division I softball player,” Slone said. “There’s no question about it and along with her being a Division I basketball player. Her nerves are not going to get frazzled. She’s going to make the plays. To have her lead this group, they look to her to make things happen. It’s wonderful to have such an outstanding player.”
Rowan County (35-4) meets defending state champion Ballard (34-1) in the state semifinals on Friday at 11 a.m. The Bruins have only given up 45 runs all season and just three in six postseason games.
Slone believes defense will be the key to a victory for the Vikings.
Until then, basketball will take a back seat. Ford hopes for two more days in the Lexington sun with a group of all-star teammates.
“It’s a win-win situation for me,” Ford said. “We’ve made it far so I’m sticking 100% with softball. If it doesn’t work out, then I will head down to basketball to honor both commitments. My All-Star coach (Pete Fraley) and the Murray State coaches understand. Softball is my No. 1 thing right now. I want to help my team win a state championship.”