RUSSELL Rowan County entered its regular-season finale at Russell ready to unleash its full potential.
Vikings coach Shawn Thacker even went as far as to find out what kind of “dog” he had during his pregame speech in the locker room before his team took the floor at Marvin Meredith Gym.
Thacker wasn’t talking about underdogs. He wanted to see how much fight Rowan County had brought with them from Morehead.
The Vikings displayed that toughness in the fourth quarter and fended off a late Red Devils rally for a 46-43 victory on Thursday night.
“I thought it was a great environment for us,” Thacker said. “Russell has got a great following right now. Brady Bell is one of the best players in the state, not just the 16th Region. I think we weren’t tough enough the other night at Elliott County. We challenged our kids on the toughness factor. I thought tonight we stepped up and accepted it.”
“I told them, ‘I don’t care about wins or losses tonight,’” he added. “I was more concerned about how we went about our business and how tough we are. When we left the locker room before the game, I said we are going to find out what kind of dog I got. Do we have some dog in us where we will go out and fight?”
Marvin Meredith Gym hosts the 63rd District Tournament next week, but after the hard-fought, low-scoring contest between the two teams, it felt like the postseason started a few days early.
“It’s huge for us,” Chase Alderman said. “We didn’t start out the way we wanted to with our record. It’s good to get a win here against Russell. They are a really good team. Their student section was really good, and their fans were really loud.”
The Vikings have now won eight of their last 10 games after a slow start and enter the postseason with an abundance of momentum.
Russell (17-7) would build a lead and Rowan County would fight back. It became an ongoing trend during the game. Rowan County scored the first point of the contest and didn’t lead again until 35-34 with a 10-0 run to end the third quarter.
Thacker said the Vikings have faced deficits in several games and feels his team is prepared to handle those situations in the postseason.
“We made a couple of plays offensively to hang in there,” Thacker said, “and we got a couple of live-ball turnovers that led to some easy buckets. They are really good defensively. Good shots are hard to come by with them. We got to the free throw line, which is critical for us. It puts us in the position to be in the lead.”
“We have been behind a lot all year,” he continued. “We have learned how to deal with that. Sometimes good teams never get in that situation, and you see in the postseason that they don’t know how to react that way.”
The Red Devils didn’t get their first fourth-quarter points until Brady Bell hit a triple with 2:09 remaining. The Vikings had already opened the frame with six straight tallies and looked to salt the game away with their slower tempo.
Bell was just getting started.
The senior drained two more 3-pointers to close the gap to a point. Jayson Ingles helped Rowan County maintain the lead with three late free throws.
“They didn’t quit,” Russell coach Derek Cooksey said. “I’ve seen it all year long. I don’t think we’ve given up in any games that we have played. Our guys found a way to get ourselves back in position to have a chance. Hats off to Rowan County. They are a very solid team.”
Ingles missed the front end of a one-and-one though in the closing seconds and a final Red Devils look at a game-tying 3 didn’t happen after a turnover.
Bell attempted a shot from downtown on Russell’s previous possession and Rowan County was whistled for a foul. The referee deemed the infraction happened on the floor. The ensuing inbounds pass was knocked away and the Vikings ran out the clock.
“We knew he was a great player and capable of making those 3s,” Alderman said. “Jay fell on one of those and left him wide open. It was a big momentum change when he started hitting those 3s. We knew we had to step up and get the ball out of his hands late in the game.”
Bell recorded five points to open the second half to give Russell a 32-27 advantage. It would be the last lead for the Red Devils. Bell’s final trey in the closing seconds closed the gap to 44-43, but Russell could never find the equalizer in the final frame.
“I thought it was a great matchup,” Cooksey said. “We are very similar. They play a zone that’s basically not traditional. … I felt like in the third quarter we came out and executed really well. We just had some uncharacteristic and costly turnovers. I thought we had some great looks. They just didn’t fall tonight.”
Rowan County and Russell both battled early stagnation on offense in the first stanza.
The Red Devils attempted to find separation in the second quarter, but the Vikings wouldn’t let that happen. Russell led by as many as five points on four separate occasions only to see Rowan County fight back to tie the contest.
Alderman had 12 points to lead Rowan County (14-16). Colby Wilburn and freshman reserve Chris Gray each added 10 points.
“He's been coming on and played well for several games,” Thacker said of Gray, “He’s given us really good, solid minutes. We didn’t start playing him until after the Christmas break. It took a while to get him acclimated with the JV team. He was a big factor again tonight.”
Bell led all scorers with 22 points. Damon Charles chipped eight.
ROWAN CO. FG FT REB TP
Ingles 1-5 3-5 1 6
Collins 1-7 0-1 3 2
Alderman 4-11 4-4 7 12
Hammonds 0-0 0-0 3 0
Wilburn 4-7 1-2 0 10
Watson 2-3 0-0 3 4
Maxey 1-4 0-0 1 2
Gray 4-4 2-3 5 10
Team 1
TOTAL 17-41 10-15 24 46
FG Pct: 41.5. FT Pct: 66.7. 3-point FGs: 2-12 (Ingles 1-5, Collins 0-4, Wilburn 1-2, Maxey 0-1) PF: 9. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 8.
RUSSELL FG FT REB TP
Blum 1-2 0-0 0 3
Bell 9-17 0-1 4 22
Downs 1-4 3-3 5 5
Patrick 1-3 0-0 6 3
Rose 0-1 0-0 1 0
L. McDowell 0-0 0-0 1 0
Rimmer 1-2 0-0 1 2
Charles 3-10 2-4 7 8
Team 2
TOTAL 16-39 5-8 27 43
FG Pct: 41.0. FT Pct: 62.5. 3-point FGs: 6-13 (Blum 1-2, Bell 4-6, Downs 0-3, Patrick 1-1, Charles 0-1) PF: 16. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 14.
ROWAN CO. 5 20 12 9 — 46
RUSSELL 10 17 7 9 — 43
Officials: Roger Bacon, Jeff Adkins, JJ Foley