MOREHEAD Eight days ago, Rowan County's football team was on the losing end of a lopsided score.
Friday was the Vikings' turn on the smiling side – a 47-8, mercy-rule Senior Night win over Lewis County.
Fittingly, a trio of Rowan County seniors provided the bulk of the offense. Cole Wallace had an interception, seven carries, 94 yards, a rushing touchdown and another score on a 65-yard kickoff return to open the third quarter, and quarterback Austin Fannin was 7-of-7 passing for 116 yards and three scores. Running back Brien Hill caught one of Fannin's touchdowns.
“(Wallace) is one of our best football players,” Rowan County coach Kelly Ford said. “We're short on numbers this year, and he's getting more snaps on … the defensive side of the ball and the offensive side.”
Lewis County (0-2), meanwhile, battled multiple injuries for the second straight week.
In order: receiver Steve Mefford, ankle, 11 seconds into the second quarter, lineman Brysen Branson, right knee, 56 seconds later, and running back Ethan Sizemore and defensive back Hayden Gibson, who sat out the second half.
“We already had a thin roster to begin with,” Lewis County coach Bryan Hoover said.
Branson's injury near the Rowan County sideline was the toughest to witness.
Lions coaches said they could hear Branson screaming and crying in pain from their sideline.
“Win the game, coach!” Branson screamed. “Win the game!”
Rowan County's defense was stingy: they allowed just 74 yards for the game, intercepted three Dylan Hardy passes and sacked Hardy six times.
The Vikings (1-1), however, scored just about any way they wanted.
Fannin started with a 42-yard pass to sophomore Louis Hayes a little less than three minutes into the game. Hayes followed with a 33-yard run nearly five minutes later, and Fannin hit Andrew Miller with a 10-yard score with 41 seconds in the first quarter.
Wallace's 20-yard run and Fannin-to-Hill for 10 yards gave the Vikings their 34-0 halftime lead.
Rowan County sent the game to running-clock status on Wallace's kickoff return touchdown 14 seconds into the third quarter.
Wallace's 45-yard run with 2:17 left in the third caused some ill feelings when Lewis County coach Bryan Hoover extended his arms and gestured at Ford.
Hoover and Ford amicably discussed the incident after the game.
Ford said a Lewis County assistant coach said something he considered unprofessional.
“(The assistant) yelled across the field because we still had Cole Wallace in the game, but we had one package we hadn't run yet,” Ford said. “We were trying to work some and get ready for district play. That's football.”
Hoover said the matter is settled, adding that the assistant was simply standing up for the Lions.
“I don't have anything but respect for coach Ford,” Hoover said. “His guys weren't playing dirty or anything like that.”
Lewis County avoided the shutout when Hardy found Izaia Burns with an 18-yard touchdown toss with 45 seconds to go.
LEWIS CO. 0 0 0 8 — 8
ROWAN CO. 20 14 13 0 — 47
FIRST QUARTER
RC-Louis Hayes 42 pass from Austin Fannin (Preston Messer kick), 9:06
RC-Hayes 33 run (kick failed), 4:37
RC-Andrew Miller 10 pass from Fannin (Messer kick), 0:41
SECOND QUARTER
RC-Cole Wallace 20 run (Messer kick), 7:42
RC-Brien Hill 10 pass from Fannin (Messer kick), 5:48
THIRD QUARTER
RC-Wallace 65 kickoff return (kick failed), 11:46
RC-Wallace 45 run (Messer kick), 2:17
FOURTH QUARTER
LC-Izaia Burns 18 pass from Dylan Hardy (Hardy run), 0:45
LC RC
First downs 7 10
Rushes-yards 22-(minus-36) 12-112
Passes 12-29-3 INT 9-9-0 INT
Passing yards 110 127
Punting 6-15.3 1-35.0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-1
Penalties-yards 2-10 9-68
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Lewis Co. rushing:Thompson 2-(minus-5), Sizemore 7-0, Hardy 13-(minus-31).
Rowan Co. rushing: Wallace 7-94, Fannin 2-(minus-14), Hayes 2-32.
Lewis Co. passing: Hardy 12-29-110.
Rowan Co. passing: Fannin 7-7-116, Menard 2-2-11.
Lewis Co. receiving: Burns 2-22, Thompson 1-7, Dummitt 5-38, Sizemore 1-(minus-3), Spencer 3-46.
Rowan Co. receiving: Hayes 1-42, Hill 2-17, Raines 1-29, Wallace 2-28, Miller 1-10, Murray 1-2, Smith 1-2.