MOREHEAD There’s nothing Colby Wilburn disliked about Rowan County baseball.
Wilburn and the Vikings should’ve been pleased. They spotted Ashland a 2-0 lead, scored four runs and held on for a 4-3 win Wednesday at Don Hardin Legion Field.
Rowan County came into Wednesday with a .414 team batting average, but Vikings coach Scott Collins thinks folks should equally notice the aggregate 1.52 ERA. He especially enjoyed Wilburn’s control of his off-speed pitches.
“Our pitching’s been pretty strong all year, and it showed again (Wednesday),” Collins said. “Colby started out a little rough there, but he actually got stronger as the game went on. Kevin Lambert came in and did his thing and closed the last two innings.”
Ashland coach Shane Marushi said his team’s trouble was waiting too often for down-the-middle pitches.
“High school game, it’s pitched away, it’s called away, and sometimes you’ve got too execute in those situations,” Marushi said. “… We’ve got to take what they give us sometimes.”
The Tomcats, who lost to the Vikings, 10-0 in five innings March 16, didn’t need power hitting to score twice in the first. Shortstop Ryan Brown scored on a Brady Marushi sacrifice fly to right, and LaBryant Strader, who singled, stole second and went to third on Marushi’s fly, came home when Sawyer Edens reached first on an error.
Strader was 3 for 3 with a walk to go with the run scored.
“LaBryant’s got great plate coverage, he’s got great hands” Shane Marushi said. “… Bat-to-ball contact, I’d put him up against anybody in the region.”
A scary moment: Rowan County shortstop Aaron Pennington suffered what appeared to be a leg injury in the first when he charged a ground ball behind the mound.
Rowan County (6-1) junior catcher Chance Furnish, who verbally committed to South Carolina-Upstate, doubled home Hayden Mains in the bottom of the first. Before the game, Mains was honored for getting his 100th career hit in an 8-0 win Monday at Morgan County.
“It’s a big accomplishment, especially doing it in two years,” Mains said.
Both starting pitchers, Wilburn and Ashland’s Layne Brammer, settled down in the second frame. Wilburn struck out the side, and Brammer caught Mains looking to end a threat.
Rowan County didn’t need extra-base power to take the lead for good in the third. Singles by Furnish, Caleb Cooper, Hunter Hampton and Maguire Goldy yielded two runs, and an error scored Hampton for the 4-2 lead.
It wasn’t like Ashland (2-7) didn’t have scoring opportunities the rest of the way; Wilburn simply squashed them – he caught Marushi looking to end the third and fanned Drew Kelley swinging to finish the fourth.
Ashland’s fifth inning ended when Goldy tagged out Strader on his way to second, and Lambert, who relieved Wilburn in the sixth and earned the save, caught Kelley looking to end a rally.
“We had chances all night,” Shane Marushi said. “We can’t be scared of those moments; we’ve got to execute in those situations.”
The Tomcats scored in the seventh when Brown scored on Lambert’s wild pitch.
ASHLAND 200 000 1 — 3 5 2
ROWAN CO. 103 000 X — 4 7 2
Brammer, Edens (6) and Marushi; Wilburn, Lambert (6) and Furnish. WP-Wilburn (1-0). LP-Brammer (0-3). Save-Lambert (1). 2B-Furnish (RC), Marushi (A).