ASHLAND In an overtime showdown that saw the Vikings out-claw the Kittens, the winning margin was but a whisker for Rowan County to top Ashland 75-71 after bonus basketball.
“I think our experience paid off here,” Rowan County coach Matt Stokes said. “This is a young Ashland group. I know they have some girls that played last year, but they have a young group that plays really hard, but I think in the end it was our experience that won over. Athletically, Ashland is a really good team, but having someone like a Haven (Ford) or a Katie (Chandler) out there who can take care of the basketball when we need to take care of it, that makes a big difference.”
Despite falling behind by as many as 17 points late in the third quarter, the Kittens fought back valiantly, eventually tying the game in the closing seconds of regulation. But the Vikings proved to be too much, pulling ahead in overtime to secure a hard-fought road victory that improves Rowan County’s record to 5-2 on the year.
“We got down 17 to who most consider the number-one team in the region,” Ashland coach Stacy Franz Davis said. “Our girls could’ve quit and we could’ve lost by 30 or 40, so I was proud to see them dig deep and fight back. We lost Jaidyn Gulley at halftime because she was sick, so we had to turn to a couple of eighth-graders that don’t have a lot of experience. But we came out strong and took a lead. They fought back because they’re a great team.”
Ashland jumped out to an early 10-2 lead in the first few minutes of the quarter, but the Vikings finally settled down and got right back into things, taking advantage of some trips to the free throw line as well as a couple of costly turnovers by the Kittens.
By the end of the first quarter, Rowan County had taken an 18-16 lead. A 3 from Katie Chandler, along with three made free throws for the senior, helped lift the Vikings out of their early slump.
“That goes back to our senior leadership,” Stokes said of his team’s ability to get out of that slump. “We’ve had some close games, and we’ve had some girls get hurt and I think it’s kind of shell-shocked them a little bit. I think you can see in their eyes that they’re a little afraid of getting hurt right now. We’ve told them that if you try to play not to get hurt, you’re going to get hurt, but I think they finally settled down and got that out of their head by the time we got to the second quarter.”
The Vikings built on that momentum into the second quarter, as Ford started to heat up.
“Haven Ford is the best player in the region,” Davis said of Rowan County’s standout player. “She’s just a great all-around player and really knows how to play the game IQ-wise.”
Ford hung 13 points up in the frame and helped Rowan County extend a 36-29 lead at the half.
Ford had 15 total for the half, which led all scorers. The Kittens were led by sophomore Kenleigh Woods with nine.
Both teams shot around 40% for the first half, but Rowan County had three made 3s to Ashland’s one.
The Vikings smothered the Kittens to start the third quarter, outscoring Ashland 12-2 in just the first two minutes.
Rowan County continued to build the lead from there.
When Ashland called timeout with 2:12 remaining, the Kittens faced their largest deficit of the game, 53-37.
The Kittens climbed back, pulling within nine thanks to a plethora of fouls from Rowan County. The Vikings out-fouled the Kittens 7-1 for the frame.
“We finally switched our defense up in the second half to kind of shake them up a little bit,” Davis said. “It was really something we hadn’t even run before, but the girls did good with it.”
Going into the fourth quarter, the Vikings held a 56-47 lead, but Ashland eventually erased it and took a 63-60 lead with just under two minutes remaining.
“We were pressing them hard, pushing it up and down the floor to get that 17-point lead, but then we decided to just hold the basketball,” Stokes said of the turnaround in the fourth quarter. “You can’t win a game by just holding the ball, so we let them back in it. Kudos to them for changing their defense as we settled instead of attacking.”
Chandler retook the lead for Rowan County with 10 seconds to go, at 65-63. Not to be outdone, however, Ashland freshman Aryanna Gulley made a putback basket as time expired to force overtime.
“She grew up big-time on that one,” Davis said. “Even though we lost, we can grow from this. And her knocking down that shot was big-time for her.”
Both teams tried to regroup going into overtime, looking to land that knockout shot.
“We always try to keep a calm head on our shoulders,” Stokes said. “But if you watched us in the huddle after the fourth, the players were talking more than we were. Even when they went back out, they all huddled up and talked to each other. We give a lot of credit to these girls. They’ve been with us a long time and they know what we want and they know what they want and they stay on each other and hold each other accountable.”
In the overtime period, it looked like the Kittens had run out of gas in regulation.
Rowan County took a lead quickly in overtime and Ashland couldn’t seem to make up any ground from there.
The Kittens had to send Ford to the line to try to preserve time down the stretch, but the Vikings managed to keep Ashland at arm’s length.
A late 3 from junior Ella Sellars pulled the Kittens to within four, but the clock was not on their side and Rowan County had the 75-71 victory.
“You always want to win,” Davis said. “But we’re a young team. We have new coaches, new team philosophy, but we take this loss and learn from it. We got pushed around a lot tonight and our girls kind of backed off instead of going back at it. That’s just a part of growing up.”
Ford led in scoring with 34, but was followed close behind by Woods with 32 for the Kittens.
Rowan County looks ahead to the Queen of the Commonwealth tournament at Bullitt East, where they open up the week against 25th District powerhouse DuPont Manual on Monday.
“We’ve got a tough schedule ahead of us,” Stokes said. “This’ll be the second team we’ve played that is in the top five in the state, but we’ve tried to get this kind of schedule. We want to win a regional tournament so we’ve taken it upon ourselves to just go play some big people. Teams like Ashland, Boyd, and Russell have always done that, and by the time the regional tournament rolls around, they’re ready to go. So, that’s what we want to do too. But, going into this tournament, with some injuries to starters, we’re about to find out what our kids coming in off the bench can do for us.”
Ashland (6-2) has a three-day stretch at Assumption starting Tuesday as part of the Assumption Rockets Christmas Tournament. The Kittens play St. Henry in their first game.
“We’re going to do a lot of team bonding while we’re down there,” Davis said. “I think that rolls over onto the court. A lot of this tournament is going to focus on growing up a lot. In the postseason, you’re going to be playing back-to-back games, so playing these three in a row is going to get them to focus on getting from one game to the next.”
ROWAN CO. FG FT REB TP
Ford 10-25 12-15 12 34
Kat. Chandler 7-15 4-4 4 19
Eastham 3-3 0-0 8 6
Walker 2-3 1-2 2 6
Lewis 2-5 0-0 4 4
Kan. Chandler 2-7 0-0 3 6
TOTAL 26-58 17-21 33 75
FG Pct.: 44.8 FT Pct.: 80.9 3-pointers: 6-19 (Ford 2-7, Kan. Chandler 2-3, Kat. Chandler 1-5, Walker 1-2, Lewis 0-1). PF: 20. Fouled out: Eastham. Turnovers: 15
ASHLAND FG FT REB TP
Woods 12-22 7-9 3 32
Sellars 6-14 3-8 4 16
A. Gulley 4-7 0-1 0 9
Karle 2-4 1-2 6 6
J. Gulley 2-4 0-0 5 4
Delaney 1-3 2-4 1 4
Duckwyler 0-0 0-0 1 0
Rogers 0-1 0-0 0 0
TOTAL 27-55 13-24 20 71
FG Pct.: 49.1 FT Pct.: 54.2 3-pointers: 4-16 (A. Gulley 1-2, Karle 1-3, Sellars 1-5, Woods 1-5, Rogers 0-1). PF: 19 Fouled out: Karle. Turnovers: 7
ROWAN CO. 18 18 20 9 10 — 75
ASHLAND 16 13 18 18 6 — 71