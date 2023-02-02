LLOYD If close basketball games prepare a team for the postseason, Greenup County should be fully prepared in two weeks.
Freshman Casey Gammon nailed a game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer to tie the game between his Musketeers and visiting Rowan County.
The Vikings responded with a 6-0 run in overtime, all from the charity stripe and survived a last second Greenup County attempt from 3-point land to escape with hard-fought 59-56 win at The Greenhouse Wednesday night.
It was the Musketeers sixth game in a row that was decided by six points or less including two that went to overtime. GC has won four of the six contests.
“We are just trying to get over the hump again," Greenup County coach Corey Allison said. "It is a mental thing at times. It is by default. I tell them “Bless your hearts”. They are still developing that winning mindset. We have to be fundamentally sound on both ends of the floor to win these close games. I am proud of the way we battled back. We have bigger fish to fry Friday night in a district seed game here against Lewis County."
Viking coach Shawn Thacker liked his team’s resilience in overtime despite having some players sidelined with injuries.
“Ole Dave Fraley always told me everyone wants to run and gun early in the year," Thacker said, "but at this time of the year you have to cherish every possession. I thought we did some things offensively tonight even though we were drawing some things up in the sand so to speak. We had two get hurt in practice yesterday and Colby Wilburn is sidelined with an ankle injury. It was important for us to find a way to win a close game on the road. I am very proud of the guys.”
Rowan County guard Dashawn Watson got the Vikings off to a good start with eight first-quarter points while Greenup County forward Bryson Chandley tallied six points as the two teams battled to a 13-13 tie after one quarter of play.
The two teams went back and forth the remainder of the first half before the Vikings finished the second quarter on a 6-0 run to lead 29-23 at the intermission.
The second half was entertaining to say the least. Carson Wireman nailed a 3 to cut the Rowan County lead to 35-32 at the 5:01 mark of the third quarter.
The Vikings responded with a quick 7-0 spurt as Weston Maxey scored five straight points followed by a bucket from Jayson Ingles as the Vikings took their biggest lead of the night at 42-32.
The Musketeers' Eli Adkins scored the quarter’s last six points with back-to-back treys to cut the Viking lead to 42-38 heading to the final eight minutes.
The final stanza only produced 16 combined points from the two teams but it had some dramatics. Following a Bradley Adkins free throw to draw the Musketeers to
within three points, Ingles scored five quick points to stretch the Rowan County lead 47-39 with 5:04 left to play. The Vikings would only score one more point in regulation play.
In the next minute of play, Cohen Underwood hit a 3-ball and Wireman converted an old fashioned three-point play to pull Greenup County within two at 47-45 at the 4:09 mark.
Following a two-minute scoring drought for both teams, Watson hit one of two free throws to give the Vikings a 48-45 lead with 2:13 left in the game.
The Vikings missed five of six free throws in the game’s final two minutes.
On Greenup County’s final possession of regulation, the Musketeers misfired on two 3-point attempts to tie the game, but offensive rebounds kept hope alive for the home team. The third time was the charm as Gammon sent the game to overtime with his only 3 of the night.
A Wireman trey and a Gammon bucket gave Greenup County its final lead of the night at 53-52 with 2:20 left in the extra period. Ingles drained four straight free throws and Maxey added two more for a 58-53 lead while the Vikings defense forced two Greenup County turnovers.
The Musketeers’ Wireman hit his second trey of the night with 7.9 seconds left to give Greenup County life only trailing 58-56. Watson hit one of two free throws for a 59-56 Rowan County lead with 5.2 left on the clock. The Musketeers missed a long 3-point attempt to tie and the Vikings headed back to Morehead with the victory.
“Maxey has been playing well for us," Thacker said. "Deshawn is crafty and he is learning when to go and when to pull it back out. We decided to play him and Jayson together and he is learning more and more what we want from him at the point guard spot."
Allison feels his team is on trending upwards.
“I tell the kids we are improving," AlIison said. "I tell them how proud I am of them but I also tell them don’t be afraid to be great. They just have to believe in themselves and we can do some good things the rest of the season.”
Watson led the Vikings (12-11) with a game-high 18 points. Ingles added 16 points, with 11 of those coming in the second half, and Maxey contributed 14.
Wireman had a team-high 16 points and Bryson Chandley added 10 in the loss for the Musketeers (9-14).
Thacker sees some similarities in the seasons these two teams have had thus far.
“I think defensively we have gotten a whole lot better," Thacker said. "We have really worked hard to make our zone better and more active. Hats off to Coach Allison. I think,like us, they have improved as the season has progressed. Tonight wasn’t an easy task for us by any stretch of the imagination. They have some nice players and play very hard."
“It is on to the next game," Allison added. "We went in the locker room and closed the book on tonight. Lewis County is a good team. They had us down 19 in the first meeting so we have to be prepared for the matchup Friday."
ROWAN CO. 13 16 13 6 11 -- 59
GREENUP CO. 13 10 15 10 8 -- 56
Rowan County (59) -- Watson 18, Ingles 16, Maxey 14, Horton 4, Porter 3, Winkleman 2, Hammonds 2. 3-Pointers: 4 (Ingles 2, Maxey 1, Porter 1). FTS: 10-21. PF: 17.
Greenup County (56) -- Wireman 16, Chandley 10, E. Adkins 10, Gammon 7, B. Adkins 7, Underwood 6, Veach 2. 3-Pointers: 7 (Wireman 2, E. Adkins 2, Underwood 2, Gammon 1). FTS: 3-5. PF: 18.