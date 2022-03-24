CANNONSBURG Rowan County was in a hitting mood Thursday night, and it showed.
The Vikings knocked off Boyd County on the road, 14-3, after five innings.
“I told the team, any time you can come into Boyd County and get a win, that’s huge,” said Rowan County coach Scott Collins.
Rowan County jumped out to an early lead in the first frame, scoring three runs off of a couple of hits and a pair of hit batters.
The Lions got one run back in the bottom of the first, but ended the inning with three batters stranded.
The Vikings recorded a couple more runs in the second, including an RBI double from sophomore catcher Chance Furnish.
“We made adjustments at the plate,” Collins said. “We didn’t do that earlier in the season, but tonight we did and it payed dividends.”
The Lions pulled pitcher Dalton Hale in the third inning for Parker Gibson.
The Vikings added five more runs to their lead by inning’s end, including a three-run RBI single from Furnish.
Boyd County tried to find its footing with a triple from Luke Preston. The shot, paired with a few errors, allowed the Lions to get three runs back from the Vikings.
“There’s absolutely no quit in them,” Boyd County coach Frank Conley said. “No one in that dugout quit tonight and they’re not going to.”
With a 10-3 lead going into the fourth inning, Rowan County looked to keep their foot on the pedal. The Vikings brought two more runners home, leading to another pitching change for Boyd County.
With sophomore Townes Young on the mound for the Lions, Rowan County put another two runs on the scoreboard before exiting the top of the frame up 14-3.
Rowan County continued to hold Boyd County down, even after Colby Wilburn relieved Chase Alderman. Wilburn kept the Lions hitless to end the fourth inning.
“We’re still a work in progress,” Collins said. “I tweaked the lineup last night and I’ll continue to tweak it. We’ve got work to do but we’ll be good if we keep that approach we had tonight.”
The end seemed inevitable in the fifth inning, which came to a quiet end with Rowan County sealing the victory.
“We got a long way to go and they were better than us tonight,” Conley said succinctly after the game.
ROWAN CO. 325 40 — 14 11 3
BOYD CO. 102 00 — 3 3 0
Alderman, Wilburn (4) and Furnish; Hale, Gibson (3), Young (4) and Jones. W — Alderman. L — Hale. 2B — Cooper (RC) Furnish (RC) Mains (RC). 3B — Preston (BC).