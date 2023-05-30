Rowan County had a dominant year on the softball field and was able to cap off a remarkable season with the 16th Region championship and a trip to the state tournament.
For Vikings coach Larry Slone, the timing of the success and the team coming together so quickly was a bit of a surprise.
“Looking at the big picture, we were probably a little bit ahead of schedule because we have a really young team.,” Slone said. “We thought it might be next year or the year after before we started to make some noise, but this year turned out to be an unbelievable year.”
That unbelievable year saw the Rowan County club post an impressive 33-4 record, including playing its first 19 games without tasting defeat.
The 16th Region has been dominated for nearly a decade by two pitchers, Montana Fouts and Emily Cole. In the spotlight for much of the 2023 season, two Rowan County pitchers commanded the circle as a tag team of sorts, Trinity Lambert and Kassi Perkins.
Lambert and Perkins pitched a combined 223 innings (125.2 and 97.1 respectively) of the 230 innings the Vikings played this year.
And they did it as freshmen.
“They’re outstanding,” Slone said of his two aces. “It’s incredible to have two freshmen that are excellent pitchers and excellent softball players when they’re not pitching and playing elsewhere on the field.”
Both pitchers have an ERA that any coach would love. Lambert boasts a 1.39, while Perkins collected a 2.16 mark.
Slone credits the pair for being the foundation upon which the rest of the game plan is built.
“In softball, the game starts in the circle,” Slone said. “You’ve got to have pitching. Once you get pitching, your defense has to be solid and you hope to manufacture runs, which allows you to always be competing in a game. If you can matchup in the circle, you have a chance to win.”
That’s exactly what both players did during the 16th Region Tournament.
Perkins started in the first game in the tournament and the Vikings defeated Raceland 5-0.
Lambert started the next two games en route to the region championship after a 15-1 victory over Ashland in six innings and a 1-0 win over the two-time defending region champions Lewis County.
The championship game saw Lambert match up with Cole.
“We talked about it earlier in the year,” Slone said of the scenario of Lambert facing Cole. “I said, ‘If we get where we want to go, you have to be strong, you have to be fundamentally sound, and you have to believe you’re the best pitcher.’”
Lambert must have taken that talk to heart as she stood tall against the senior phenom, giving up just one hit across seven scoreless innings.
“It was pretty awesome that she was able to hold her composure,” Slone said. “The first kid against us hit a double over the centerfielder’s head and we managed to get out of the inning with no damage and she held her composure fantastically and looked like she got stronger as we went along.”
The successes seen from Rowan County this postseason are the result of a season full of growth and learning. For Slone, he had to find a way to not only accentuate the positives of both pitchers but also foster growth among two players who, despite their immense talents, are still young players.
“I rotated them all year long,” Slone said. “When we got to the region, I had Kassi pitch the first game and went with Trinity the rest of the way. The challenge was getting them to be mature as we’re playing and learning without losing their focus or letting their emotions take over and getting them to really feel like they’re always in control.”
While both pitchers lead from the mound, it’s been a total team effort to get to where the Vikings currently are. They are heading back to the state tournament for the first time since 2008.
“That’s one of the things that I’m really adamant about during the season,” Slone said. “If we don’t grow as a team, then we’re not going to accomplish our goals. and the core of this team has bought into the team, not individual accomplishments.”
Another big part of the team’s success happens to be someone who has statewide recognition from the basketball court, the recently crowned Miss Kentucky Basketball, Haven Ford.
Ford, who is committed to play Division I basketball at Murray State next year, is a coach’s dream on the softball field
The senior has a batting average of .620 with 75 hits, 81 RBIs, 18 home runs, and has stolen a perfect 43 bases in 43 attempts.
“When you have a Division I athlete like Haven Ford on your team, it always makes things easier,” Slone said with a laugh. “She’s a team-first player. We use the bunt as much as we possibly can when we need it. Everybody on our lineup is asked to bunt, including my three, four, and five hitters. Haven accepted it quicker than anybody.”
Rowan County has other big contributors that have helped get them to the state tournament, including Malana Hamm and Diamond Wills. Both have great batting averages (.511 and .457 respectively) and have racked up numerous stolen bases over the season.
Hamm has taken 38 out of 39 attempts, while Wills stole 54 of 58 attempts.
The Vikings will need every player competing at the highest level on Thursday when they meet McCracken County in the first round at State.
“It’s going to be a tough test,” Slone said. “I’m hoping our youth doesn’t show up. We need to keep the same mindset even if things start to go a little sideways and know that we can right the ship and get back on track and minimize damage. Ultimately, we need to keep ourselves with a chance to win to the last out.”
McCracken County holds a 31-5 record, including a perfect 15-0 record in the First Region.
The Mustangs had a remarkable run in their region tournament, scoring a combined 32 runs across the three games and only allowing two runs.
“We have to make the plays because McCracken is a really good hitting team,” Slone said. “They’ll put the ball in play. We have to get the outs we’re supposed to get, and we can’t give them four or five outs an inning. If we do, the likelihood of being in the game is going to be slim.”
This is the first time Rowan County has faced McCracken County, which opened in 2013 following the consolidation of Heath, Lone Oak, and Reidland High Schools.
The Mustangs won the state tournament in 2015.
Thursday’s game will be played at John Cropp Stadium at 2 p.m.