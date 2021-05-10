CANNONSBURG Kirsten Vice faced down a Red Sea.
Boyd County, mounting a rally against Bath County on Monday night, loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth inning. The Lady Lions got their first two hitters on in the sixth and added another runner with two outs. And two Boyd County batters reached in the seventh, including the potential game-tying runner at second base.
Of those eight Lady Lions baserunners, Vice and the Lady Cats only allowed two to score. Bath County's first-year starting pitcher thus protected the three-run lead the Lady Cats' big-play offense handed her two innings earlier to lock up a 5-4 victory.
Vice didn't get rattled, she said, as Boyd County threatened time and again.
"I just tell myself, there's no way I'm gonna let them score, and then that confidence in my head helps me pitch better and helps me hit my spots," the sophomore said. "That's what I think every time I go out there, and I don't get nervous when (opponents) get people on base because I just tell myself I'm good enough to get them off."
More often than not, Vice has been right. Counting her effort against the Lady Lions and in a 17-2 win over Fairview later Monday, Vice has allowed 177 hits and 36 walks this season -- but only 101 runs.
"I felt like I've had to put the saddle on her and ride her this year," Lady Cats coach Kenny Williams said. "She just keeps responding, responding, responding, responding. I love the kid."
Bath County's offense did its part in the top of the fifth inning. Ashtyn Barrett supplied a three-run homer to left-center and Ashlee Rogers knocked in a run with a sharply hit single past Boyd County's first baseman.
That gave Vice a three-run cushion. The Lady Lions sought to take it all right back, loading the bases with no outs for their No. 2 hitter in the home half of the fifth. Vice responded with back-to-back strikeouts and induced a foul popout to catcher Jesselin Miller.
Boyd County tallied a run in each of the last two innings -- on Kylie Thompson's RBI single in the sixth and Jaycie Goad's solo round-tripper in the seventh -- but it was that fifth frame that stuck in Lady Lions coach Dave Wheeler's mind.
"You come up one inning with bases loaded, no outs, and your 2-3-4 hitters are up, and you come out of there with nothing, that's gonna come back and bite you," Wheeler said. "And it did. We talked about making adjustments, seizing opportunities, and that was an opportunity."
The Lady Lions had more opportunities after that, but Vice danced out of danger in the sixth inning with a trio of punchouts to leave a Lady Lion at second base.
In the seventh, after Goad got Boyd County within a run with her dinger to left, Sara Bays hit a two-out double. But Vice found one more K -- her ninth -- to end it.
"You gotta put the ball in play, and we didn't put the ball in play enough," Wheeler said, citing the Lady Lions' struggles with runners in scoring position. "That's why they got a win and we have a loss for tonight."
Rogers and Barrett had two hits apiece for Bath County (16-10). Barrett drove in three runs.
Goad, Bays, Thompson and Tori Badgett each claimed two hits for Boyd County (13-8), which took a 2-0 first-inning lead on Goad's RBI single and Alex Blanton's swipe of home on the back end of a double steal.
"We came out at the beginning of the game and pushed the envelope, put pressure on (Bath County), jumped up two," Wheeler said, "and the second, third and fourth innings, I thought our swings were horrible. ... When we did do things right, we put pressure on them and we scored."
Wheeler touted Bays's pitching. The lefty recorded five strikeouts and one walk. She benefited from an inning-ending double play in the first frame and Blanton's web gem to snuff out a Lady Cats safety squeeze in the fourth, chasing down and tagging out the lead runner off third base.
"Sara had one bad pitch in the game (Barrett's homer), and the girl made us pay for it. We got a changeup up," Wheeler said. "I thought she threw a whale of a game. She kept them off-balance, off-stride."
Bath County beat Boyd County for the first time since at least 2001. The year after that is as far back as comprehensive KHSAA online records date.
Bath County 17, Fairview 2
In the nightcap, the Lady Cats scored five runs in each of the first three innings. The Lady Eagles responded with two runs in the bottom of the third to postpone a run-rule, but Bath County got them back in the fourth to end it early.
Diamond Wills, Ashlee Rogers and Kirsten Vice each had three of the Lady Cats' 18 hits. Jesselin Miller, Rae-Leigh Purvis, Morgan Reed and Selah Bussell all recorded two base knocks.
Vice had three of Bath County's seven doubles. Miller, Purvis and Macie Howard knocked in three runs apiece and Rogers, Vice and Reed drove in two each.
Vice got the decision, scattering seven hits and two runs over four innings. She had seven strikeouts and one walk.
Shelby Gibson drove in both Fairview (6-12) runs. Annabelle Menshouse took the loss in the circle.
BATH CO. 000 140 0 -- 5 7 0
BOYD CO. 200 001 1 -- 4 10 1
Vice and Miller; Bays and Peterman. W -- Vice. L -- Bays. 2B -- Miller (Bath), Bussell (Bath), Bays (Boyd). HR -- Barrett (Bath), Goad (Boyd).
BATH CO. 555 2 -- 17 18 0
FAIRVIEW 002 0 -- 2 7 3
Vice and Miller; Menshouse and Tackett. W -- Vice. L -- Menshouse. 2B -- Purvis (BC), Bussell (BC), Wills (BC), Miller (BC), Vice 3 (BC).