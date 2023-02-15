Morehead State has trained hard for the season-opener Friday against Norfolk State University.
The Eagles squad will return with 11 starters from last year’s team, which went 27-27, and coach Mike Aoki looked to some of the more experienced players for on-field power and leadership, with John Bakke, Jackson Feltner and Jarrett Miller at the top of his list.
“On the mound I think it’s just John Bakke and Jarrett Miller, and I say just that those are two big pieces for us,” said Aoki.
Bakke, the longest-tenured Eagle on the team, was tabbed Pre-Season Pitcher of the Year in the Ohio Valley Conference. He comes off a junior year where he struck out 70 batters in 60 innings.
“As a leader, I feel I have a lot of responsibility in the success that we will have this year,” said Bakke, a graduate student from Huntsville, Al.
But off the mound, Akoi added first baseman Jackson Feltner, a Louisa, Kentucky, native and standout at Lawrence County High School as a leader to look up to. Feltner was named Pre-Season Offensive Player of the Year in the Ohio Valley Conference and led the Eagles in nine offensive categories last year.
The OVC’s official season standings preview was released on Feb. 9. The Eagles were selected to finish in fourth place. Eastern Illinois was picked to secure the top spot.
“I’m going to take the role of being the best hitter on the team,” said Feltner.
Feltner and Bakke said that the goal for the time this year is “to win an OVC championship and get into the (NCAA) tournament.”
“I feel really good,” Akoi said. “I feel we have really good kids (and) we have a really good team.”
Morehead State plays its season opener at Norfolk State on Feb. 17. For live broadcasts and live statistics, visit www.msueagles.com.