PIPPA PASSES Kayla Moore VanHoose is back in the game – and up a step.
VanHoose, formerly the volleyball coach at Johnson Central, is the new skipper at Alice Lloyd College.
She was introduced in that role at a press conference on Thursday.
“I am excited to make this move in my coaching career, but more excited to get started with our program at Alice Lloyd,” VanHoose said. “Coach Nathan Hall has done a great job recruiting over the last few seasons, so I am coming into a great situation to win some games. I look forward to bringing in some key players from the class of 2023 to enrich the already talented roster.
“I think we can make a run at our conference as we go forward. I have some goals in mind for the program and believe they are achievable. I'm honored to be selected by Alice Lloyd and think it is a great fit.”
VanHoose was a high school head coach for six years, at Sheldon Clark from 2014-15 and Johnson Central from 2016-19. She co-founded Bluegrass Volleyball Academy in 2018 with her step-daughter, Taylor, and directed the club and coached its 18U team from 2018-22.
Thirteen BVA players have gone on to play volleyball at Kentucky colleges and universities during VanHoose’s tenure in that role, she said.
Alice Lloyd was 8-20 last season, including a 1-17 mark in River States Conference play. The Eagles’ season concluded in the NCCAA Mideast Regional Tournament on Friday in Wyoming, Michigan.
VanHoose remains on the faculty at Johnson Central. The 36-year-old Sheldon Clark and Morehead State alumna is married to J.R.