Beset by low roster numbers, Rose Hill Christian is likely to pause its girls basketball season temporarily to regroup, athletic director Johnny Bush said Tuesday morning, and the Royals are without a coach as Nick Karle is no longer in that position.
Karle said Monday night he resigned Monday, after a shorthanded Rose Hill team finished its game Saturday night with four players on the floor due primarily to injury for the second straight game. He said he and his family made that decision to find a better opportunity elsewhere for his daughter, eighth-grade point guard Gabby Karle.
"I just don't want to continue to put my daughter through that," Karle said, "knowing that she could potentially go somewhere else and play for a bigger school; not necessarily a better program, but a program that there's plenty of girls; you don't have to worry about a lack of numbers or injuries or anything like that."
Bush disputed that version of events on Tuesday morning. He said Karle unilaterally attempted to cancel the Royals' remaining games and lost his job as a result of that action.
"He did deal with injuries, he was down to five girls, and this is just my personal opinion, I think he's been worried about, what if another girl goes down? What if a girl leaves and then we're stuck?" Bush said. "So he tried to cancel the season. He told the parents he was canceling the season. And I caught wind. That was all I heard on Sunday, was that Nick had canceled the season."
That wasn't Karle's call, Bush said, and told him so in a meeting Monday.
"We discussed, 'You don't have the authority to do that. If we have five girls that are willing to suit up, we're going to have a season,'" Bush said. "As athletic director, having a program is my priority. In canceling the season, forfeiting the season, he forfeited his right to coach. ... The board felt that it was best to move on without him as coach after canceling the season."
Rose Hill is 1-1 after winning at Teays Valley Christian (West Virginia), 53-42, on Dec. 2 and losing to Lexington Christian, 54-46, on Saturday night at Charles E. Stewart Gymnasium.
The Royals began the season with seven players on the roster, including a player who was injured in the opener and is expected to be out for the season, another who is working her way back from an injury and has yet to play this year, and one who made her first appearance of the season against the Eagles after an offseason injury but isn't yet back to 100%, Karle said.
Bellamee Sparks is averaging 27.0 points and 11.5 rebounds per game through Rose Hill's first two outings, while Gabby Karle netted 14.0 points and 6.5 rebounds during that time.
Avary Newell grabbed 8.0 rebounds and Aaliyah Ray collected 7.0 boards per game thus far.
Bush said he planned to meet with the Royals after school Tuesday and he would attend a Rose Hill school board meeting Tuesday night at which the future of the program would be discussed.
Bush anticipates that the Royals will play again this season, have enough players for a program and will find a coach, he said, but that Rose Hill will likely pause its schedule to get its bearings first. A Royals home date with Elliott County scheduled for Tuesday night was already listed on the KHSAA website as canceled before Monday's events. Rose Hill's next game was to be Friday at home against Fairview.
"We will have them in practicing," Bush said. "We'll hopefully pick up our season as soon as we can."
Rose Hill went 18-12 last season, its first under Karle. The program continued its general ascent in 2021 by playing and beating its share of 16th Region opponents. The Royals began the Karle tenure with a 48-38 victory over Greenup County to end a 90-game losing streak against region opposition spanning a decade.
By the end of the season, Rose Hill had won six games against region opponents. The Royals also returned to 64th District seeding and tournament play after a five-year absence.
"I think my players showed a lot of heart," Karle said. "I think my staff and I worked extremely hard. It wasn't easy changing the culture, changing the mindset, but the ride got cut shorter than I would've wanted it to. My staff and I put a lot of time in our players, in our program, and to see it unfold like this, it's very disappointing."
Karle wants to find another high school head coaching role, he said.
"I really enjoy building a program," he said. "I feel like I was successful in a short amount of time changing the culture and mentality and the program in general. I think I've proved what I can do.
"If the opportunity arises and a school's willing to trust the abilities that God's given me to coach, then I'd be willing to step up and be a head coach again. If it's just being a dad, supporting my daughter and my son, then that's what the Lord wants me to do."
