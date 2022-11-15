Jason Mays is out as Ashland’s boys basketball coach.
Ashland Blazer principal Jamie Campbell announced the move, effective immediately, in a release on Tuesday afternoon.
An audio recording of a phone call between Mays and the parent of a Boyd County player was leaked online in June. The conversation took place in March, when Mays was in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Ashland’s baseball team’s spring break trip, he said on the call.
On June 3, Ashland Blazer announced its administration had self-reported to the KHSAA a potential violation of KHSAA Bylaw 16, which prohibits recruiting and “impermissible contact” toward that end.
Campbell reported in-house discipline toward Mays at the time, the nature and extent of which it never announced on the record. The KHSAA has since then informed Ashland Blazer’s administration the extent of that discipline was unacceptable in its eyes.
“Additional information was received based upon a separate investigation conducted by KHSAA staff,” Campbell wrote. “We were provided until Nov. 25 to reinvestigate and propose other sanctions. Based upon that investigation, Jason Mays has been relieved of his duties as head basketball coach at Ashland Blazer High School. This is effective immediately.
“Our district values its positive relationship with the KHSAA,” Campbell continued, “and is committed to ensuring that all coaches and staff abide by all KHSAA bylaws.”
An attempt to obtain comment from Mays was not immediately successful.
Campbell declined additional comment. A KHSAA spokesman declined comment on “what is still an ongoing matter.”
Ashland is scheduled to open the season Dec. 2 in Anderson Gym against Ironton St. Joseph.
Campbell declined comment on who will take over the Tomcats, with the season opener looming about two and a half weeks after Tuesday’s move.
It was an abrupt end to a four-year stint for Mays that resulted in 99 Tomcats victories in 127 games and four 16th Region Tournament championships. Ashland’s 2019 region title, the first in that string, was its first in 17 years for the state’s winningest program all-time.
The Tomcats played in the Sweet Sixteen semifinals in 2021.
This is a developing story.