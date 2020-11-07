The KHSAA cracked the door open. Greenup County is hoping it’s still open Thursday.
A day after deciding to conclude their 2020 football campaign due to a lack of practice and game time ahead of their playoff opener, with circumstances having changed, the Musketeers have put the postseason back on the table, coach Zack Moore said Saturday morning.
Greenup County plans to play at Ashland in Week 1 of the playoffs, delayed a week by the KHSAA, if the county’s COVID-19 incidence map is below red next Thursday, Moore said.
Hours earlier, the KHSAA announced it was postponing the playoffs by a week “in an effort to provide schools and school systems time to review their situations and work with their health departments to determine the best course of action.” The postseason had been scheduled to start this coming Friday but will now get going Nov. 19-21.
Citing safety concerns, Moore had said Friday the Musketeers would not play in the first round of the playoffs — at the time scheduled for this coming Friday — after having had to cancel practice for this week and not playing in a game since Oct. 16 due to a series of COVID-19-related complications.
On Thursday, the school district called off sports activities until at least this coming Thursday as a precautionary measure with COVID-19 numbers spiking in Greenup County. That would have meant a trip to Putnam Stadium with no practice time this week and no games in nearly a month, which Moore deemed unsafe and impractical.
If the coronavirus incidence numbers get below a seven-day average of 25 cases per 100,000 people by Thursday and Greenup County can get back on the practice field by the end of this coming week, the Musketeers believe they can be ready to take on the Tomcats, Moore said.
Moore sought player input on Saturday morning before making the decision, and the Musketeers want to give it a go, he said.
“We get a full calendar week to prepare and I feel we can do that with zero safety concerns,” Moore tweeted. “None of 2020 has been ideal, but we will continue to find a way.”
Greenup County Schools superintendent Traysea Moresea said she supported the decision.
“Coach Moore and I have spoken this morning,” she said Saturday. “The board of education and myself fully support the team and we are very hopeful our numbers decrease and we can get kids in school and athletes back in action. Wear the mask and stay safe, we need our community to help us!”
