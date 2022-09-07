Rarely left wanting for one-liners, Greg Logan borrowed one of his most memorable from Dr. Seuss.
Greenup County won its first 33 baseball games in 2016 before an unexpected loss to sub-.500 East Jessamine.
“Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened,” Logan said in a postgame radio interview.
The veteran Musketeers skipper is employing the same perspective now. Following a 16-year span that included a bevy of championships and nearly 200 more victories than losses, he has decided it’s time to pass those responsibilities along.
Logan announced his resignation, effective immediately, on Tuesday.
“Yes, I’m gonna look back and smile and laugh, and tell a lot of tales,” Logan said Wednesday.
As per usual, he continued, deadpan, “Probably when I get done with it, instead of 33 in a row, probably it’s gonna be 66 in a row.”
In a statement Tuesday, Logan thanked all stakeholders for “the opportunities and support” shown to himself, his family and the Musketeers’ staff and athletes.
“As of today, I can look back and say, for the past 16 seasons I gave it my best effort, I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, and now it is time to pass the torch,” Logan said.
Logan said in an interview a day later that no one particular moment caused that decision and that he has annually pondered stepping away since his son, Billy, graduated in 2009.
Logan first poured himself into Greenup County baseball as a Musketeer himself by playing a starring role on the program’s first region tournament championship team in 1980.
He returned as coach in 2007 to help shape a generation of excellence in green, gold and black.
Greenup County went 384-192 under Logan’s lead from 2007 to 2022.
The Musketeers played in five state tournament quarterfinals and one state semifinal under Logan. Greenup County won six 16th Region Tournament titles, 11 63rd District Tournament crowns and the inaugural Kentucky 2A Section 5 Tournament last spring.
The Musketeers compiled five 30-win seasons under Logan. That included a 33-11 mark in their run to the 2015 state final four and a 39-2 ledger a year later.
It all got started, Logan said, in the region tournament semifinals in his first season when Greenup County knocked off region top dog Boyd County, 3-2.
Two days later, the Musketeers won their first region tournament title in 11 years, topping Ashland, 11-6.
“We probably at Greenup County had zero players that could’ve cracked the starting lineup for Boyd County,” Logan said. “I think that’s the turning point, one of the games that shaped the program: ‘Hey, we can do this; we’re able to do this. We can play with these guys.’”
Greenup County did much more than that over Logan’s tenure, including a span of three region championships in four seasons from 2015-18.
Logan spread the credit to many others involved in that success. He cited a digital conversation on Wednesday with Gage Hughes, perhaps the best player of Logan’s tenure, who went on to a professional career with the Royals organization.
“He sent me a text and said, ‘Thank you for being there for me,’ and I turned it around on him,” Logan said. “I said, thank you for allowing me to be part of the ride.
“That’s how I felt. They took me along for it, and I was just one of the many spokes in the big wheel. It made it go around quite a few times there.”
Logan’s final team, the 2022 club, accomplished a distinction of its own by going 20-12 to rebound from the Musketeers’ only back-to-back losing records (sandwiched around the idle COVID-19 spring of 2020) under Logan’s leadership.
It was a family affair all the way. Steve Logan served as Greenup County’s pitching coach and first-base coach under his older brother.
“I couldn’t have done it without him,” Logan said of Steve. “I wouldn’t want to do it without him. Steve was there from Day 1. I hope Steve’s there another 50 years or whatever.”
Steve Logan did in fact coach the Musketeers in their fall ball game against Ashland on Tuesday night, hours after the news broke.
Logan’s son, Billy, played on three region tournament championship clubs. Steve Logan’s son and Greg’s nephew, Ty, was a Musketeers eighth-grader last spring.
“Coaching my son wasn’t easy all the time,” Logan said. “We had many, many father-son (interactions), and somehow mother got involved in there. I wouldn’t trade it for nothing.”
Logan cracked that his “intention was to pass (legendary Greenup County cheerleading coach) Candy Berry, and I found out real quick that I was gonna have to live to be about 100 to catch her.”
Logan, who is in the construction trade by day, will have to settle for having built one of the most consistently successful programs around.
“After 16 years of dedication, coach Logan has left the Greenup County baseball program and community much better than he found it,” Musketeers athletic director Matt Thompson said. “Greenup County would like to thank coach Logan and Mrs. (Angie) Logan for their countless hours and sacrifices spent making Greenup County one of the best baseball programs in the state.”