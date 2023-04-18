RACELAND Cohen Underwood wasn’t done making big plays against Greenup County’s district rival.
After hurling a complete-game, five-hit victory on Monday night, Underwood did his damage in the batter’s box.
The junior’s opposite-field single brought in two runs in the third inning. It provided early separation for the Musketeers and the team tacked on more late-game offense for the second consecutive night in a 9-1 win over Raceland on Tuesday.
Underwood added an RBI double in the seventh inning.
“He had a huge hit,” Greenup County coach Steve Logan said. “Last night, I don’t think he had his best stuff. I don’t think Carson (Wireman) had his best stuff tonight, but Cohen gutted that performance out on Monday. He came up big at the plate tonight.”
Wireman followed his teammate with a solid performance on the mound. He pitched into the seventh inning as he neared his allotted pitch count of 120.
Wireman struck out 10 batters. Kasey Gammon came on in the seventh inning after the Rams had loaded the bases. Raceland hit into a double play and had a fly out to close the contest.
“Greenup County does a great job of not letting you collect hits,” Raceland coach Marty Mills said. “It’s the idea of pitching. You don’t want to make hits contagious. They did a good job of isolating hits for us. We had good at-bats on Monday night and tonight. We just couldn’t put anything together.”
Wireman and Underwood have played in big games and will continue to have their number called for more important moments this season.
“I make them aware of that daily,” Logan said. “If you remember Ryan Lambert, who pitched here a few years ago for every big game. We had just one Ryan Lambert. Fortunately for us, we have two that has a pretty good arm. It was big for Kasey Gammon, a freshman, to come in here tonight with bases loaded and no outs and wiggle us out of that. If you ask Carson, he is definitely disappointed because he didn’t get to finish. That’s been our mentality. What you start, (you) finish.”
The Rams did find their first hit in the third inning. Parker Fannin sent the first pitch he saw over the right field fence. Conner Hughes followed with a double but he couldn’t advance further after Wireman posted three consecutive punchouts.
The Musketeers put two runs on the scoreboard in the opening inning without a hit. Matthew Boggs and Cade Hunt reached on walks to start the game. Both scored on a RBI groundout by Hunter Clevenger and an error.
Wireman reached on a Rams miscue in the fifth and after a series of at-bats, his courtesy runner, Sawyer Hatfield, came home on a passed ball.
Bradley Adkins opened the sixth stanza with a single and Gavin Roy walked. Ty Logan kept the on-base streak alive when he laced a double down the first-base line that scored both runners.
Underwood replaced Clevenger with back-to-back doubles in the seventh. Clevenger scored and Underwood came to the plate on a sacrifice fly from Adkins.
“In the fifth inning, we had the leadoff guy get on,” Steve Logan said, “and then Ty came up. We thought very seriously about bunting. We said no. Let’s play this out and see what we can do. And then he came up with a big two-run double. It was very good clutch hitting as a team. … I was very proud of the team’s effort in the batter’s box.”
Greenup County (10-12, 2-0 in 63rd District seeding) competes in the Kentucky 2A state tournament this week in Owensboro. The Musketeers meet Whitley County on Friday at 4.
The Musketeers open district play with high marks but realize there are plenty of deciding games remaining on the schedule.
“It means a lot but it also means nothing,” Steve Logan said of the 2-0 start. “You still have four to go. But you are putting yourself in position and we all know the region draw can make you or break you. We are in good position right now looking forward to next week. It’s where you want to be and quite honestly, it’s where we want to stay.
Raceland (13-5, 0-2) will travel to Pikeville on Friday for the All “A” Classic state sectional. The Rams are still attempting to get fully healthy but have the experience and perseverance to lean on moving forward for an important game on the road.
“I still don’t think we’ve had a practice where everybody has been there yet,” Mills said. “It’s baseball. You will learn a lot of situations. We have kids that will bounce right back and they will be fine. I don’t worry about that at all. Our group will be pretty resilient.”
GREENUP CO. 202 012 2 -- 9 8 2
RACELAND 001 000 0 -- 1 3 4
Wireman, Gammon (7) and Adkins; Coldiron, Webb (2), Thacker (4), ison (6) and Kerns. W—Wireman. L—Coldiron. 2B—Hughes (R) Logan (GC), Clevenger (GC), Underwood (GC). HR—Fannin (R).
