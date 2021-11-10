ASHLAND The University of Kentucky’s men’s and women’s tennis teams are conducting a free junior clinic at the Ashland Tennis Center on Sunday, Nov. 14 from 1-4 pm.
Players from ages 8 to 13 are invited to attend. A reception for coaches, players and participants will begin the festivities from 1-2 p.m., followed by instruction on the ATC’s four indoor courts from 2-4 p.m.
Former Kentucky men’s tennis coach Dennis Emery, Brenda Emery, current Wildcats coach Cedric Kaufman and UK women’s coach Carlos Drada will direct the clinic. The Wildcats players and the Ashland Tennis Center’s teaching pros will also instruct.
The clinic is in memory of the late Julie Ditty Qualls, one of the most important tennis figures in the history of the commonwealth of Kentucky. The Russell native died Aug. 31 of cancer.
Drada was Ditty Qualls’s traveling coach while she was on the WTA Tour and the USTA Pro Circuit. Dennis Emery trained Ditty Qualls from ages 12-14.
A pro-am tournament to benefit the Julie Ditty Qualls Foundation will take place Saturday, Nov. 13 from 5-8 p.m. in Lexington.
The reception will be hosted by the members of the Greater Ashland Tennis Association, including president Janice Watson Josh Qualls, executive director of the Julie Ditty Qualls Foundation, Inc., as well as Ditty Qualls’s widower.
Court time will be paid for by the GATA Pro Tournament Funds. There is no cost to the players.
Due to NCAA recruiting rules, no players in ninth-12th grades will be able to participate.
Players who want to participate should sign up at the Ashland Tennis Center, located at 1300 Oakview Rd., Ashland, Ky., 41101, before Nov. 14. The ATC can be contacted at (606) 329-2245.