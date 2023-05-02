RUSSELL “That’s why they play seven.”
Those were the words Greenup County coach Steve Logan used to sum up his team’s 2-1 win over Russell on Tuesday.
The Musketeers spent the first six innings scoreless, trying to find a way to get past a locked-in Red Devils defense.
“We were glad to sneak out of here with this one,” Logan said with a smile afterward.
Both teams were stingy on defense, with one pitch in the bottom of the fourth inning appearing to make the difference in the game until the seventh frame rolled around.
“A lot of this was just two very good teams and the one that makes the least mistakes wins,” Russell coach Tim Rice said. “(Carson) Wireman’s a tough competitor from the mound. You have to tip your cap to him. He made his pitches when he needed to and kept us off balance.”
The defensive struggle started in the first inning. The Musketeers got just one hit in four at-bats, and Russell was turned away via a 1-2-3 inning.
In the top of the second inning, Greenup County looked to get something going at the plate.
Cohen Underwood reached on a fielding error and advanced to second following a hit from Jack Gullett.
“His approach at the plate tonight was really good,” Logan said of Underwood’s offense on the night. “He was one of the select few that made adjustments. He wasn’t trying to do too much but to keep it simple.”
After Bradley Adkins reached on a fielder’s choice, a hit from Gavin Roy loaded the bases with just one out.
A heads-up play from shortstop Elijah Hankins turned into a double play for the Red Devils, escaping the inning without giving up a run.
Russell had a couple of hits in the bottom of the second frame, but couldn’t convert them to runs.
The Red Devils’ defense turned Greenup County away in short order to start the third frame with a 1-2-3 inning of their own.
Things continued at the 0-0 mark until the bottom of the fourth inning.
Russell’s designated hitter Trey Berry fired a missile over the center field wall for a solo home run.
“I give a lot of credit to Berry,” Logan said. “He put a good swing on it and that was a big run in a game like this one.”
It was the only hit for the Red Devils in the frame.
Despite giving up the long ball, Wireman had seven strikeouts through the fourth frame as Russell was averaging just four at-bats per inning.
The fifth frame was more of the same defensive struggle that both teams had experienced up to that point.
Hankins had several stellar fielding plays in the inning that kept Greenup County from gaining any ground.
“Hankins is the anchor to our defense,” Rice said. “With him sitting in our six-hole, we have a lot of confidence in that guy.”
In the top of the sixth, Russell had another 1-2-3 inning, highlighting a great performance from Kyle Mokas from the mound.
“I feel like we had some bad at-bats tonight and that’s a credit to Mokas,” Logan said. “He did a good job of keeping us off with that slow curve ball and made 74 look 94.”
“He was outstanding tonight,” Rice said of his pitcher. “He’s kind of solidified himself as one of our top-end rotation guys. He’s only a sophomore so we see a bright future with him. We’re excited about where his growth can take him. He’s going to be pitching in games like this for a few more years.”
With the score stuck on 1-0, the Musketeers entered the final inning looking to finally find the right combination to unlock the Red Devils defense.
In the frame, Greenup County got its first hit since the top of the second inning thanks to Underwood.
Jack Gullett then sent one into right field that was caught for a split second before it was dropped. It got Underwood’s pinch runner Braden Craft to third and Gullett to second.
“Jack’s come up big for us all year,” Logan said. “He went up there with confidence and created that tough play out there in right field that could’ve went 50-50.”
Looking back on the influential play, Rice was introspective about his decisions during the play.
“A little flair that falls in front of our left fielder made the difference,” Rice said. “If maybe I do a better job and choke that guy a little bit, maybe we catch that ball or if I leave the infield back, they just score one run instead of two.”
The Musketeers finally found pay dirt with a two-run RBI single from Gavin Roy to quickly turn the game upside down and in their favor.
Now trailing 2-1, the pressure was suddenly on Russell to claw back into the game.
The Red Devils got a hit in the first at-bat from Ethan Oborne.
A sac bunt from Nick Adams put Oborne in scoring position on second.
Unfortunately for Russell, Wireman fanned the next two batters and secured the comeback win for Greenup County.
Wireman finished the night with 11 strikeouts.
“Carson threw really, really well for us,” Logan said. “I think he knows, in the back of his mind, what happened here last year in the district championship. He gave up two solo shots in the first inning. I told him in the seventh tonight… just stay the course, finish it off, and let’s go back to Lloyd.”
Both teams will play again tonight at Greenup County, finishing up a game that was postponed halfway through on Monday night.
GREENUP CO. 000 000 2 — 2 5 0
RUSSELL 000 100 0 — 1 5 4
Wireman and Adkins; Mokas and Brinkman. W — Wireman. L — Mokas. HR — Berry (R).