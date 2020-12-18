ASHLAND One statistic says it all.
Elizabethtown is averaging 45.1 points per game. Ashland has allowed 45 total points all season.
The two mindsets meet today in the Class 3A state football final in Lexington.
For the Tomcats, it’s the “hit squad” mentality and a focus on controlling the line of scrimmage, with a side order of speed. They’ve run the ball 78% of the time this year and don’t intend to stop now.
Meanwhile, the Panthers do a healthy amount of their damage through the air. And they have speed everywhere, which was what first jumped off Elizabethtown’s film to Ashland coach Tony Love.
“I know you have a different style of football in eastern Kentucky compared to other parts of the state,” Love said. “I’ve seen it with watching Johnson Central going downstate, watching Belfry go downstate, and it’s different for us, but it’s also different for (Elizabethtown). You watch video and you don’t see many teams play the way we play. So it’s two completely different styles and two completely different mindsets with the kids.”
Where the two unbeaten programs share similarities is in a strong football heritage and one interaction in this round before. Ashland won its first state title of the playoff era in 1967 by topping Elizabethtown, 19-14.
And both are back after lengthy absences from the championship game. The Tomcats (10-0) are playing for a title for the first time since 1990, while the Panthers (12-0) last made it to the final in 2003.
Elizabethtown won its lone title in 1969 and, like Ashland, is raring to get another.
“This is big for our community,” first-year Panthers coach Ross Brown said by phone. “It’s really a sports-crazy place over here, so this is something the community is really excited about.”
Elizabethtown’s offense has given its community plenty of excitement along the way. Clay Games has thrown for 2,326 yards, 30 touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s passed for at least three TDs to five different Panthers wideouts, led by Khia Sherrard (655 yards, eight scores).
Camden Williams has 580 receiving yards and three TDs, and Alandre Murphy owns 420 yards and seven scores. Kam Sherrard — Khia’s twin — has six scoring receptions.
“They have speed all over the field,” Love said of the Panthers. “They have a multitude of guys that can go and catch the ball and get to the end zone very quickly, and they have a quarterback that is a high-level quarterback. The ball snaps off his hand.
“(Games) is very accurate, he’s thrown very few interceptions and we really need to be able to control what happens in the passing game.”
That focus is a pivot from the state semifinals against Belfry, in which Ashland shut down the Pirates’ flexbone that had racked up the second-most yards per game in Class 3A until the Tomcats limited them to 145 yards and kept them out of the end zone in a 10-3 victory last Friday at Putnam Stadium.
Love conceded a concern in countering both the Panthers’ quickness and what it will look like on Kroger Field’s artificial surface, especially coming off Ashland’s five straight games on its home grass since last playing on turf.
“I expect our guys to play well,” Love said. “It’s just, we can’t spend a quarter trying to catch up to the speed of the game based on the last few weeks.”
Ashland practiced on turf at Coal Grove on Wednesday and Boyd County on Thursday and was scheduled to go to Georgetown College on Friday to help accelerate that acclimation, and its specialists worked out at Kentucky Christian on Monday.
“It was just a matter of asking,” Love said. “The coaches were more than happy to oblige us, wished us great luck. I think they’re like anybody else in this area, you want to see the teams that make it be successful.”
Ashland has picked up 2,996 yards on the ground, as opposed to 1,017 through the air. That doesn’t mean it’s all three yards and a cloud of dust: the Tomcats feature speed of their own, particularly in the form of Keontae Pittman and JT Garrett, both sprinters on the Tomcats’ track and field team.
Pittman, an Army commit named the Class 3A Player of the Year last weekend by the Kentucky Football Coaches Association, has rushed for 1,304 yards on 139 carries — that’s 9.4 yards per tote — and 21 touchdowns. Garrett is Ashland’s leading receiver with 502 yards and five TDs on 27 receptions. Garrett also has 463 yards and 10 touchdowns rushing and 150 yards and two scores through the air.
“There’s a little sense of comfort when it comes to that, that they’re gonna be on a fast track and they’re two of the fastest kids in the state,” Love said. “You want to give them a crease, get the ball in their hands and let them work.”
Camran McNeil leads Elizabethtown’s rushers with 1,086 yards and 12 scores. Both Sherrard twins have punched in eight TDs, with Khia amassing 590 yards and Kam adding 480.
Ashland’s defense has pitched four shutouts this season and allowed 4.5 points per game — tops in the state across all classes. Linebacker Caleb Tackett leads that effort. He has 68 solo tackles, 35 assisted stops, eight tackles for loss and three fumble recoveries this season. Tackett — son of Ashland defensive coordinator Chad Tackett — has 384 career tackles. Hunter Gillum has a team-high four interceptions.
Brown acknowledged the perception statewide was that Belfry was the favorite to defend its title, but said he didn’t buy into it.
“I think both of the teams sitting here right now, a lot of people in the state didn’t expect to be here in reality, even though we were ranked 1 and 2 in the RPI,” Brown said. “I think there was a general feeling out there that Belfry was still the top dog, and there could’ve been somebody else like a DeSales or a CAL in there too.
“Is it surprising that both of us are here? To me, no, because I was paying attention to everybody on that list. ... I knew how good (the Tomcats) were.”
As for Ashland, it isn’t satisfied with simply playing for a title for the first time in 30 years.
“I really get the feel from the kids that a district championship is good, but it’s not the next level,” Love said. “Regional championship is good; state semifinal win is good. Those are all great, wonderful things, but they want that ultimate prize, and they’ve had their eye on that from Day 1.”
(606) 326-2658 |