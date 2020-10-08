FLATWOODS Senior twins Callie and Casey Jackson each scored goals on Thursday night to push Ashland to a 2-0 girls soccer victory over Russell in both teams’ regular-season finale.
Freshman goalie Gracie Madden turned in “her best game of the year in goal,” LadyCats coach John Cook said, for Ashland (6-4-1).
“The Jackson twins put us on their back and willed us to victory,” Cook added.
The game did not count toward 63rd District Tournament seeding. That is already set, with the top-seeded Lady Devils (2-7-2) having earned a bye to the district final on Wednesday and the LadyCats set to meet tournament host Boyd County on Monday evening in the semifinals.