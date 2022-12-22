WESTWOOD Turnovers and transition offense was the theme for the Portsmouth Trojans girls basketball team on Thursday night.
Portsmouth earned its eighth victory of the year with a 64-25 win over the host Fairview Eagles.
The Trojans were able to get out to a fast start, forcing nine Fairview turnovers in the first frame and scoring 10 points off said giveaways.
“It definitely gave us an advantage and that’s definitely what we work on and what we stand for,” Portsmouth coach Amy Hughes said. “We try to push the tempo, we try to pressure, we try to run the floor, and that is definitely something that we’re trying to establish. It’s definitely a focus of ours.”
Freshman Sienna Allen of Portsmouth led all scorers with 22 points, with 17 coming in the first two quarters.
Allen was one of two Trojans to finish in double figures, alongside Daysha Reid, who recorded 11. Three Portsmouth players notched eight apiece: KK Mays, Katie Ankrom and Savannah Cantrell.
While the Trojans showed balance, Allen certainly made her mark early.
“She’s really diverse,” Hughes said. “She can shoot the 3 from deep, as you see from the volleyball line, and can take it to the basket. It opens up a lot of other things for other people.”
Portsmouth opened the game on a 21-1 run. Fairview went without a field goal until Bre Moore hit a shot with 1:55 left in the first.
“Turnovers and then quick shots and just transitions, it really killed us,” Fairview coach Ryan Kinder said. “Plus that is a quality team. They’ve got some great ballplayers.”
Fairview was without its second leading scorer in Mia Newton, who averages 10.5 points per game on the season.
Kiera Loving paced the Eagles with 15 points and 12 rebounds, continuing to be a force for Fairview.
Loving entered the contest averaging 16.5 points and 18 rebounds an outing. In this game, Loving had to battle on the block with Cantrell, who had the height advantage.
“She’s a natural leader. She does what we ask of her and even through adversity, this girl was six or eight inches taller than her and she still sat in there and battled with her,” Kinder said of Loving. “I was really pleased with how she performed tonight.”
While Cantrell showed her range the previous game for Portsmouth against Gallia Academy, according to Hughes, she kept it close on Thursday night.
“Tonight I think she just scored around the basket, but she’s improving every day,” Hughes said. “Every little thing that we’re throwing at her, she’s picking it up.”
Portsmouth led throughout, including 38-11 at halftime.
The Trojans carried that momentum into the final two stanzas, jumping out to an 11-4 run out of the break to lead 57-19 through three.
In the fourth quarter, the game was played with a running clock. Portsmouth only outscored Fairview by one in the game’s last quarter.
“It doesn’t matter what the score is, they fight the entire game,” Kinder said of the Eagles. “I was proud of them. I know the score was ugly, but they played well, considering.”
Kinder, who is in his first season as the Eagles coach, said Fairview’s seniors have been working hard to not only have a strong year this year, but to also help the team’s younger players come along.
“We have a good group of seniors. They’re coming together; they’re playing ball,” Kinder said. “We’ve got some good players coming up, they just need the time to develop, and these seniors are actually pushing them and showing me that there is a future here.”
The Eagles began the season 3-0, but have lost four straight. Still, Kinder sees signs of his team getting better, he said.
"We get these teams right here and it helps us build. We saw a lot of good things tonight that a lot of people might think, hey, it’s tough, but there’s a lot of building,” Kinder said. “We’ve seen a lot of stuff we’ve been looking for.”
Kinder said the Eagles will focus on presses and press breakers as well as free throw shooting moving forward. Fairview has played just one region opponent, East Carter, this season, and won’t face another until the 16th Region All “A” Classic on Jan. 10.
Fairview’s (3-4) next game comes at home on December 27 against Ironton St. Joseph.
Portsmouth (8-2) will make the trip across the river once more for the Ohio River Classic at Raceland starting on Wednesday.
PORTSMOUTH FG FT REB TP
Cheatham 3-7 1-1 5 7
Allen 8-19 5-7 4 22
Reid 5-12 0-0 3 11
Carr 0-5 0-0 3 0
Mays 3-6 0-0 6 8
Meadows 0-1 0-0 3 0
Ankrom 3-7 0-0 4 8
Cantrell 4-8 0-0 3 8
Team
TOTAL 26-65 6-8 31 64
FG Pct.: 40.FT Pct.: 75. 3-pointers: 6-29 (Meadows 2-3, Ankrom 2-4, Reid 1-6, Allen 1-9, Cheatham 0-1, Cantrell 0-2, Carr 0-4). PF: 18. Fouled out: Cantrell. Turnovers: 8.
FAIRVIEW FG FT REB TP
M. Loving 1-4 1-2 4 3
Stidham 0-7 0-0 2 0
K. Loving 5-9 5-8 12 15
Mi. Caskey 1-6 0-3 4 2
Ma. Caskey 0-2 1-2 0 1
Meade 0-1 0-0 0 0
Moore 1-3 0-0 2 2
Ruley 1-1 0-0 1 2
TOTAL 9-33 7-15 25 25
FG Pct.: 27.2. FT Pct.: 46.6 3-pointers: 0-5 (Stidham 0-2, K. Loving 0-2, Moore 0-1). PF: 7. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 27.