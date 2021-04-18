“We make them up ahead of time,” Gollihue said of the ribbons. “The only one we haven't been able to give out is the Lewis County one because we lost, 2-1.”
Gollihue said Saturday's hitting – Greenup County had 15 against Gallia – might have this season's most consistent.
“We have hit like that in spurts, but yeah, I thought we hit the ball extremely well,” Gollihue said. “You know, I think they're just relaxed.”
Greenup County's pitcher-catcher battery was responsible for battering quite a few softballs on Saturday. Winning pitcher Shae Moore and catcher Skyler Lawrence combined for three home runs.
Moore and Lawrence had a pretty good weekend, too: Moore drove in six runs with a triple, three doubles and the home run, and Lawrence smacked four doubles and the two long balls to go with seven runs batted in.
Moore's first-inning shot off the Blue Angels' Bella Barnette – part of Greenup County's three runs – barely cleared the center field fence because it first hit the top rail.
“Before I even got to first I was in my home run trot, and I was just hoping it was going over,” Moore said.
Lawrence's pair of long, far ones – in the third and fifth off Barnette – both easily cleared the left center field barrier.
“One (pitch) was inside, one was outside,” Lawrence said.
The Lady Musketeers extended their lead to 7-1 in the second inning thanks to two errors and Moore's single. (She was 3-for-6 at the plate.)
Gallia Academy (4-8) had some moments on offense. Singles from Bailie Young and Abby Hammons put the Blue Angels on the scoreboard, Preslee Reed's single was part of a second-inning run, and Taylor Mathie's double in the fourth led a four-run rally.
Greenup County (7-1), however, put the game away in the sixth. Singles by Moore, Sarah Hall, Launa Ratcliff and Zoey Keeton, a passed ball and an error led to seven runs.
Greenup Co. 343 017– 18 15 2
Gallia Academy 110 400 – 6 5 2
Moore and S. Lawrence; Barnette, Mathie (3), Barnette (5), Mathie (6) and Meadows. W -- Moore. L -- Barnette. HR-Moore (GC), S. Lawrence (GC) 2; 3B-; 2B-Boggs (GC), Ratcliffe (GC), Mathie (GA), J. Harrison (GA).
Spring Valley 6, East Carter 3
The Lady Raiders took a 3-2 lead on Audrey Manning's two-run home run in the sixth inning. The Lady Wolves countered with a four-spot caused largely by three of East Carter's five errors.
East Carter coach Derek Calhoun is learning about retooling a team. The Lady Raiders start four eighth-graders, two freshmen, a sophomore and two juniors.
“I think we've had 23 (seniors graduate) in the last three years,” Calhoun said. “Now I have two years that I don't have any graduate.”
Manning thought the ball was gone as soon as she hit it.
“Sometimes you can just tell whenever it hits the bat and get that good feel from it,” Manning said.
For a while, you wondered if East Carter (6-2) would so much as get a runner on base. Spring Valley's Brooklyn Osburn struck out nine for the game.
Spring Valley (3-3) reliever Madison Pitts struck out the side in the seventh to earn the save.
E. Carter 000 012 0 – 3 5 5
Spring Valley 010 014 x – 6 6 0