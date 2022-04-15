CANNONSBURG A much-anticipated pitching duel turned into a slugfest.
Ironton (6-1) defeated Bath County, 8-6, on Friday at Boyd County’s old complex in the Tri-State Showcase.
Keegan Moore won the much-anticipated pitching duel with Kirsten Vice, but struggled in the last two innings, giving up a pair of home runs to Ashlee Rogers, who drove in four. Moore struck out 12 Bath County batters to improve to 6-1.
The Fighting Tigers teed off on Vice (16-5), who leads all pitchers in Kentucky in wins. Katelyn Moore went 3 for 4 with two runs batted in and scored twice.
“I haven’t been hitting well lately,” Katelyn Moore said. “I had a decent game. I wasn’t so nervous. (Vice) is good, but she didn’t intimidate me.”
Bath County (16-5) had scored 10 or more runs eight times this season, but struggled with Moore’s fastball up in the zone. The Ohio University signee was pitching a no-hitter through 5 2-3 innings before Diamond Wills reached on a bunt single and Rogers followed with a homer to start a rally that fell two runs short.
Ashtyn Barrett and Wills singled in the seventh to set up Rogers’s second home run to right, setting the score.
Ironton, coming off a 4-2 loss to Gallia Academy on Thursday, took a 1-0 lead in the first when Bella Sorbilli singled home Emily Weber. In the second, Katelyn Moore scored on Jada Rogers’s fielders choice. Braylon Wallace then crossed the plate when Weber also hit into a fielder’s choice.
The Tigers made it 5-0 in the third when Aubrey Ferguson knocked in Katie Williams, then Katelyn Moore drove in Sorbilli. Jada Rogers scored on an error in the fifth and Ferguson and Katelyn Moore smacked consecutive doubles and scored in the fifth.
“I feel like in this game everyone clicked,” Sorbilli said.
Keegan Moore went 2 for 3, Sorbilli 2 for 4 and Wallace 2 for 3. For the Wildcats, Ashlee Rogers was 2 for 3 and Wills 2 for 4.
BATH CO. 000 003 3 — 6 6 3
IRONTON 122 120 X — 8 13 3
Vice and Hughes; Ke. Moore and Brammer. W — Ke. Moore. L — Vice. 2B – Ke. Moore (I), Ferguson (I), Ka. Moore (I), Weber (I). HR — Rogers 2 (BC).