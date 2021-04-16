RUSSELL If Redlight King's 2011 song “Comeback” isn't the Russell softball team's favorite tune, maybe it should be.
The Lady Devils spotted Ironton three runs in Friday's Tri-State Showcase game and then scored five in the fifth for the eventual 5-3 win.
“We always stay up in our dugout,” senior Hannah Allen said. “We always have faith; we're known as the comeback team because we stay up the whole game and push each other.
“There's just so much excitement going on in the dugout at all times.”
You'd think beating the Fighting Tigers (12-2), a team coach James Dyer said was among the top 15 teams in Ohio's Division III, would be one of Russell's signature wins. It was, but coming back from three runs down was a relative batting practice. On April 3, the Lady Devils spotted Boyd County 10 runs before rallying in Cannonsburg.
“We like to kind of hide our talents out there sometimes until the last minute,” Russell coach Nikki Beek said. “We've told them that we've come close to stroking out out there. They make it fun.”
Russell (5-2) pitcher Audrey Patel struck out six to earn the win. The Lady Devils also survived Ironton junior Keegan Moore's 10 punch-outs, mostly on rise balls.
“Most of (my pitches) were working,” Patel said. “The only one that really wasn't was my curveball, but I got it working toward the end.”
For Ironton, conservation was costly.
Dyer wanted to save Moore for today's games against Lewis County and Cabell Midland at Raceland, so he sent Kylee Richendollar to the circle in the fifth. It didn't work: doubles by Lili Smith and Allen and singles from Alli Rulen, Josie Atkins and Sam Roark were enough Lady Devil offense.
“We thought we could get by with No. 2, but No. 2 wasn't good enough,” Dyer said.
Richendollar suffered the loss, but her two-run single in the first scored Gracie Brammer and Moore, whose sacrifice fly in the third scored Brammer.
Saturday, Russell meets Gallia Academy at 9:30 a.m. and Frederick Douglass at noon. Beek, however, hopes her team doesn't forget what happened Friday.
“Take this in,” Beek said. “Breathe it in.”
IRONTON 201 000 0 — 3 10 1
RUSSELL 000 050 x — 5 7 1
Moore, Richendollar (5), Moore (5) and Holland; Patel and Brammer. WP-Patel. LP-Richendollar 2B-Williams (I), Allen (R), Smith (R).