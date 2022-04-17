RUSSELL Pitchers who rake are always a commodity.
Audrey Patel never flinched after surrendering three runs to open the contest Saturday against Corbin, including a two-run blast to left.
Instead, Patel allowed her offense to work in front of her before smashing a bases-clearing double off the wall in center in the second to put her squad ahead for good in a 13-5 win over the Redhounds in the Tri-State Showcase.
After allowing a pair of extra-base hits and three runs in the first frame, Patel surrendered only two more runs while fanning seven in the win.
“You tell Audrey to get out there and throw some sass or some attitude and you can see that flip in her demeanor and approach toward each pitch,” Russell coach Nikki Beek said. “She throws with fire, so she’s got that going for her. When she digs in and gets focused, she’s really tough to hit.”
But Patel had some reinforcements on offense as fellow pitcher and Russell shortstop Lili Smith went 2 for 3 and drove in four. Smith tripled home Paige Hutchinson in the first, brought home Hutchinson on a sacrifice fly in the fifth then added two more with a two-RBI single in the sixth.
“It’s been one of the things that we’ve been playing around with lately, just trying to get them comfortable in these slots,” Beek said of Patel and Smith. “Today, they saw the ball well and had some angry swings up there and it produced.”
Hutchinson went 4 for 4 with a pair of doubles and scored all four times and Raegan Osborn reached and scored in three of her four plate appearances. Russell also got production from the bottom half of its lineup with four runs and four hits.
“We have talent from top to bottom and it’s just a case of getting to work together,” Beek said. “Today, they made it work and it produced.”
Danni Foley, Raegan Walker and Alayna Reynolds led Corbin at the plate. Foley smashed a two-run home run in her first at bat, then added a double to left in the third. Reynolds tripled twice and scored a pair of runs from the top of the order and Walker doubled for both her hits.
“We're making some good contact but hitting it right at people,” Corbin coach Crystal Stidham said. “I’m proud of their fight. It’s a tough game but to continue to go through and get it into the seventh even though you have some adversity going, that’s good. We will learn from it and move forward.”
Stidham added: “(Patel) is a great little pitcher. She had great spin on her ball and she moves it well. Our batters had to learn how to read today and that was good. I think we finally figured it out, but it was a little too late.”
Russell closed out the showcase on a winning note after falling to Gallia Academy Friday night and Harrison County to open the final day of the three-day, multi-complex event.
“I’m grateful for the school that has given us this complex here and allows us to be able to host,” Beek said. “I think it’s great to see different schools from different areas all coming in together and it allows you to see a lot of teams that you normally wouldn’t see in the regular season. It kind of gives you that travel ball vibe that really tests you to see what you are made of. It’s great to see what everybody has and play some really good softball.”
CORBIN300 011 0 -- 5 8 5
RUSSELL260 203 X -- 13 11 2
Housley and B. Stewart; Patel and Cameron. W—Patel. L—Housley. 2B—Walker 2 (C), Foley (C), Hutchinson 2 (R), Roark (R), Patel (R). 3B—Walker 2 (C), Smith (R). HR—Foley (C).
Corbin 7, Fleming County 6
The Panthers looked to be on cruise control Saturday afternoon after taking a 5-0 lead after two innings with Char Parker dealing from the circle.
Fleming County chased Corbin starting pitcher Kennedie Guiher after loading the bases in the second, behind back-to-back doubles from Mallory Price and Abree Argo, a Kylie Griggs single and one of five Corbin errors, but would muster only one more run the rest of the way as Corbin stormed from behind to win in eight innings.
Corbin turned to Danni Foley in relief of Guiher and she answered the bell for the Redhounds. Foley did not allow a hit until the fourth and only gave up four total in her seven innings of relief. Her only run was unearned and she fanned 11 while striking out the side in the eighth.
“I’m so proud of her that she could come in like that and back up her team,” Corbin skipper Crystal Stidham said. “One thing I’ve found from my girls is they are in it for each other. No matter which one of my four pitchers I throw, they will try to help each other out at all times. (Foley) has been solid in every game she’s pitched for us and she has such a great head on her to be so young as a true freshman.”
Foley’s first full inning of work came in the third and she set the tone with three strikeouts after Price reached on an error and Abigail Ross worked a one-out walk.
“We had trouble adjusting at the beginning and getting on time with her,” Fleming County coach Tanna Higginbotham said of Foley. “She came in and did her job.”
While Foley helped her own cause at the plate with an RBI single in the seventh to tie the game at 6-6, she had reinforcements in the lineup that aided in the comeback effort.
Alayna Reynolds's only hit off the contest came with one out in the seventh after the Redhounds leadoff hitter had struck out in her previous three at-bats and Bailey Stewart added an RBI triple in the seventh. But the biggest swing of the night came from Raegan Walker in the eighth.
With a runner starting at second, Walker smashed an RBI double to left for the eventual winning run in the contest. It was Walker’s second double of the afternoon and third hit overall.
Both teams tallied nine hits while collecting crooked numbers in the error column as well. Corbin finished with five errors while Fleming County had six and ran itself out of three potential big innings.
The first happened in the first after a sharp liner to third allowed Corbin to double off the runner at first to end the frame. The next came in the fourth when Peyton Allison reached on an infield single, moved up to second on an error and was cut down at third by a strong throw from center. The final came with one out in the fifth, when Allison reached on another Corbin error but was once again cut down at third.
Parker spun 13 strikeouts for the Panthers in the losing effort while allowing only three earned runs.
“I thought she threw a great game,” Higginbotham said of Parker. “We had some baserunning blunders and a couple on defense that allowed them to score, but I thought Parker did a great job today.”
CORBIN002 101 21 -- 7 9 5
FLEMING CO.140 001 00 -- 6 9 6
Guiher and Foley (2) and Sanders; Parker and Argo. W—Foley. L—Parker. 2B—Walker 2 (C), Price (FC), Griggs (FC), Argo (FC). 3B—B. Stewart.