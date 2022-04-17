GRAYSON Eighth-grader Olivia Adams has already experienced big moments in a varsity uniform.
She found herself immersed in a late-game situation on Saturday afternoon as she stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and East Carter holding a one-run lead in the sixth inning.
The right fielder roped a double into the gap in right-center field that scored two runs. The third runner slipped on the infield dirt near third base but found a way to get to her feet and head home with another tally.
It gave the host Raiders more than enough breathing room to defeat Frederick Douglass, 5-0, in the Tri-State Showcase.
“We are young, but I think we are still seasoned,” East Carter coach Derek Calhoun said. “Last year, we started five freshmen. They have been in these big-time moments. They play travel ball. It goes to show Olivia’s preparation and work that kid puts in the offseason and during the season for us.”
East Carter battled illness for the past two weeks and was feeling much better after two big victories over the weekend. The Raiders defeated Woodford County on Friday night and kept a talented Broncos team from denting the scoreboard the following day.
“It’s nice to see the team get healthy after we went through this flu for about a week and a half,” Calhoun said. “I am super proud of them. In these situations, with a very young team, it’s hard not let the nerves settle in. In the last two games, we have shown (that we can step up). Olivia comes in and gets a big hit and puts three runs on the board. It gave us a cushion there at the end.”
Freshman Stephany Tussey collected both victories inside the circle. Frederick Douglass scattered six hits against the hurler. She struck out four, induced 13 fly-ball outs and retired nine straight batters during a stretch in the middle innings.
“Steph hadn’t thrown a ball for week going into the game Friday night,” Calhoun said. "She came in after school, got some throwing in and said she felt pretty good. She pitched a heck of a ball game. With the pitchers that we have, the more innings they throw, the better they get. She did an excellent job keeping the ball down in the zone. They got underneath them and popped balls up.”
The Raiders put runners on base in the early innings. A third-inning walk by Karson Pritchard proved fruitful for East Carter (14-3). Another hit from Sarah Cordle and a Broncos error moved runners in scoring position. Trina Porter sent Pritchard home with a sacrifice fly.
Frederick Douglass (5-5) could not find the offensive spark it needed. Alyssa Wade and Jordan Bowman smacked extra-base hits in the sixth and seventh inning, respectively. Bowman even made it to third base in their final at-bat, but Tussey sent down the next three batters to preserve the shutout.
Broncos starter Chloe Hartlep could only contain the Raiders’ bats for so long. Lydia Combs and Tussey opened the sixth frame with singles. Adriana Cordle walked to set the stage for Adams.
She was aggressive early in the at-bat and went to the opposite field to increase the margin to four runs. She would later score on Pritchard’s RBI groundout.
“I think we are a good ball team,” Calhoun said. “There are still things we see that we need to work on. We aren’t going to come in here and say we are the best team in the region because we are not. At the end of the season, we want to make sure that we are sharper on everything we need to be better at, so we are ready for the postseason.”
Sarah Cordle was 2 for 4 for the Raiders. Tussey collected two hits.
F. DOUGLASS 000 000 0 — 0 6 2
E. CARTER 001 004 X — 5 8 0
Hartlep and Johnson; Tussey and Porter. W—Tussey. L—Hartlep. 2B—Wade (FD), Bowman (FD), Adams (EC).
Bath Co. 12, Pikeville 0
Pikeville 5, Greenup Co. 4
Bath County coach Kenny Williams knew every run would be critical for his team on Saturday at the Tri-State Showcase.
The tallies were hard to come by early on during the Wildcats’ game against Pikeville. It wasn’t the case in the final three innings as Bath County pulled away for the win over Panthers.
The Wildcats had a 1-0 lead when Williams decided to replace Ashlee Rogers, who opened the frame with a single, on the base paths with a quick courtesy runner.
Taylor Hodson rewarded her coach’s decision with a double and Williams sent Abby Barnett home from first with the team’s second run.
The Bath County skipper tested the full range of his shoulder as he enthusiastically waved Barnett to the plate as she rounded third base.
“I wanted to get a little more speed in there,” Williams said. “That one run could have been the difference. It ended up that it wasn’t but at the time I didn’t know that. When I saw the ball get into the gap, I knew we had to get that run across.
“With a team like Pikeville, I knew they were gutsy and gritty,” he added. “I felt like one run wasn’t going to do it. We needed two or three. Luckily, we got 12. At the end of the day, I was bringing her, one way or another.”
The play was only the beginning of an offensive surge for the Wildcats. The team scored 11 runs over the final three frames. Bath County (18-5) plated two more runs in the pivotal fifth inning.
A wild pitch brought Hodson home and Rae-Leigh Purvis scored on Kassidy Thomas’s RBI single.
“I was a little worried coming into today,” Williams said. “We were slow starters against Ironton (on Friday). We had to wait when the first game of the day went to extras. I was worried about our momentum. Hitting is contagious. I knew once we got something going, we would get that momentum in our favor. You could see the game shift there a little bit. It’s a credit to the kids. They squared up and got some hits going.”
Hodson parked a two-run dinger over the wall in the next inning. Ashtyn Barrett’s run-scoring triple and Rogers’s long ball drove in three more. The two hits highlighted a six-run seventh inning for the Wildcats.
Pikeville (9-6) had its chances to put pressure on Bath County early, but several runners were picked off in scoring position to extinguish the offensive threats. The Panthers were thrown out at third base on four separate occasions during the game.
“I will take the heat on that,” Pikeville coach Jason Clark said. “It’s on me. I was the one bringing them over. With where we are at with our hitting right now, we have to manufacture runs. We want to try and run and use our speed. Give Bath County credit. They made plays. We were able to hang around for five innings.”
Hodson and Rogers were both 4 of 4 at the plate for Bath County. Hodson scored three runs. Rogers added two more.
“We hit with some power today,” Williams said. “Taylor and Ashlee both took a few weeks off but now are finding their stride. They are hitting the ball hard. When you can do that, it’s a momentum killer.”
Pikeville quickly had a chance to erase the first game outcome when it met Greenup County several minutes later.
The Musketeers were up to the challenge, but Pikeville rode the hot hitting and pitching of Emily Ford to pick up the victory.
Ford took the win in the circle and her two-run homer provided the winning margin for her team. She added a triple in the opening frame.
“I told them after (the Bath County game) that you have to flush it and get ready for the next game,” Clark said. “Everything is a glorified scrimmage until the district tournament. It was a good day to come out and play softball. We want to use each game to get better and better.”
Greenup County (5-8) used a pair of Pikeville miscues to put two runs in the scoring column. Skyler Lawrence hit an RBI single in the third inning and scored in the first frame on Kam Chapman’s RBI grounder.
BATH CO. 010 032 6 — 12 16 1
PIKEVILLE 000 000 0 — 0 8 1
Vice and Hughes; Akers, Ford (3), Akers (6) and Jones. W—Vice. L—Akers. 2B—Hodson (BC), Brown (P). 3B—Barrett (BC). HR—Hodson (BC), Rogers (BC).
GREENUP CO. 101 110 0 — 4 9 1
PIKEVILLE 200 030 X — 5 8 3
K. Lawrence and Steele; Ford and Jones. W—Ford. L—K. Lawrence. 2B—S. Lawrence (GC), Akers (P). 3B—Ford (P). HR—Ford (P).
Nitro (W.Va) 7, Lewis Co. 1
Nitro’s Lena Elkins lived up to the event’s name when she showcased her skills inside the circle in the nightcap at East Carter.
The senior showed off her fastball and kept Lewis County hitters off-balance during the contest as the Wildcats rattled off another win in the Tri-State Showcase on Saturday night.
Lewis County coach Chad Case watched his ace produce another solid effort but also had to acknowledge the Lions’ worthy adversary.
He felt a few more plays in the field could have altered the outcome.
“You have to give her credit,” Case said of Elkins. “That kid can pitch. We have never seen anything that like that all season, to be honest with you. We came out with a couple of hits. I told them in the huddle after the game that we were right there with them.
“Emily had one earned run and the defense kind of let us down,” he added. “If we come out and play defense like we normally do, we are in this ball game. It’s good for us. That was a good game for us and it’s exactly what we needed today.”
Elkins struck out 15 batters and surrendered just two hits. The senior didn’t allow a baserunner until Kayla Sullivan led off the fourth inning with a single. She scored on Cole’s base hit.
“Lena comes into the game with the mindset to strike everybody out,” Nitro coach Caiti Mathes said. “She has been super impressive in the circle so far this year for us.”
The Wildcats jumped out to an early lead in the second inning. Avery Sayre’s RBI single end a string of three consecutive hits to open the stanza. A pair of Lions errors added three more runs to extend the Nitro lead.
“Whenever we score first, it’s our best motivator,” Mathes said. “It kind of determines the rest of the game for us. We get up in the dugout and the bats go down the line.”
A Lewis County fielding miscue plated a Wildcats run and helped move runners along in the sixth inning. Karmen Hogan made them pay with a two-run double.
Mathis said her team enjoyed the Showcase for the second straight year. It gives them a chance to travel and compete against fresh faces.
“I think it’s good for us to get away from everything,” Mathes said. “We get to play different teams and face pitchers you’ve never seen before. We get more at-bats.”
Chloe Beckner was 2 for 2 and scored two runs for Nitro (11-4).
Cole fanned 12 batters for Lewis County (15-1).
The Lions suffered their first defeat of the season. Case said he believes the Lions will respond well after facing the No. 2 team in West Virginia’s Class 2A, according to MaxPreps.
“We can’t let this loss define us,” Case said. “We have to go on from here and that’s what makes us a great team. What do we do after this? We can come back stronger than ever and that’s what I’m hoping for with them.”
NITRO 040 030 0 — 7 9 0
LEWIS CO. 000 100 0 — 1 2 3
Elkins and Lackey; Cole and Tackett. W—Elkins. L—Cole.
