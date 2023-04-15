GRAYSON In the first of two East Carter games on Saturday, the Raiders were shut out by Highlands, 7-0.
“Kaitlyn (Dixon) pitched a great game,” Highlands coach Milt Horner said. “When you’re on top of the game, it’s a lot easier to play defense. They hit a couple of really hard shots, but we were able to keep them off-balance for the most part.”
The Raiders struggled to find a rhythm in the opening matchup while allowing Highlands to get moving early.
“I don’t think we came out ready to play,” Derek Calhoun said. “We had a long night last night. We didn’t leave until about 10:30. I think the girls were a little tired but those are things we’re going to have to fight through. That’s why we built this schedule. We have a lot of very good ball teams we’ve played and will play. We just need to make sure every time we step onto this field we come to play.”
Highlands drew first blood in the top of the first inning with an RBI single from Michelle Barth.
An oddity in the opening frame was a bunt from Allison Meyers that led to a double as East Carter didn’t make a play on the ball, thinking it would go foul.
The Bluebirds added to their total in the top of the second and third innings, bringing three runs home with three hits and a pair of errors in the second and two more off of two hits in the third.
Barth tallied another RBI, along with Cam Markus, in the second frame.
The two runs in the third frame were brought home off the bats of Myers and Bailey Markus.
Highlands tacked one more run in the top of the fifth courtesy of another RBI from Bailey Markus.
East Carter had a few different opportunities to get runners home during the game but left those players stranded each time.
“We work hard on our defense to make sure we can stop big innings,” Horner said. “Big innings will kill you. You can make up one run, but you can’t make up three as easily. So we work on shutting big innings down and it shows in situations like that.”
HIGHLANDS 132 010 0 — 7 9 0
E. CARTER 000 000 0 — 0 6 5
Dixon and Barth; Tussey, Knipp (6) and Porter. W - Dixon. L - Tussey. 2B Meyers (H), Cordle (EC) B. Markus (H) Felty (EC).
PIKEVILLE 15
EAST CARTER 6
In the second game for East Carter on Saturday, the Raiders got the bats moving a little more, but still found themselves outmatched.
“I just think the girls came to win today,” Pikeville coach Laura Campbell said. “We were excited about getting down here. We’ve had some tough games at home. We finally had a day off yesterday and had a chance to get in and work on things we’d seen. We came in with a lot of energy today.”
“We’ve had too many mistakes,” Calhoun said. “(Pikeville) had a couple of key hits down the line that got their bats going. We just couldn’t find that one and dug ourselves a hole. And as young as we are, it’s hard to dig out of those holes.”
Both teams got a run in the early part of the game.
The Panthers got Cassidy Slater home off the bat of Shana Ray.
“Our first two batters did a great job,” Campbell said. “They came in and got it started with some great hits and then we just sort of fed off of one another from there.”
East Carter responded with a run in the bottom of the second, its first run in nine innings of play to that point with an RBI hit from Abby Boggs.
Pikeville brought all nine batters to the plate in the third inning, hanging up four more runs with as many hits and a pair of errors.
Down 5-1, the Raiders bounced back in the third inning, getting four straight hits, including an RBI double from Adriana Cordle.
East Carter brought another runner home thanks to an Emily Biddle hit.
“When we made the schedule, we knew we’d have strings where we’d go through adversity,” Calhoun said. “We knew we’d play good teams and maybe get beat some. Now we’re going to have to, after a day off, get back ready.”
Pikeville put the kibosh on any kind of Raiders rally, sending five runs home via four hits and three errors from 11 at-bats.
The big inning was highlighted by an RBI double from Ginna Jones.
The other runs came from Cate Salyers with her second RBI of the game, along with an RBI single from Carolina Brown.
The Raiders got one run back at the bottom of the fourth, an RBI from Trina Porter, but the Panthers came back with two more of their own.
The highlight of the sixth inning was an RBI triple from Brown, which led to a 14-4 lead for Pikeville.
East Carter would avoid the mercy finish by scoring a lone run in the sixth but would ultimately lose by nine after each team scored a run in the seventh.
“I really like our chances,” Campbell said of where her team is at right now. “Our first few games we were averaging 12-14 hits per game. We’ve went up and down a little bit but now we’re getting back in there and settling in. We’re young in a lot of spots. I’m proud of them.”
“We need to liven everything up,” Calhoun said. “We got down in this second game. We need to stay in the game and not get in our heads. We can’t let one mistake be our downward spiral.”
PIKEVILLE 104 522 1 — 15 11 4
E. CARTER 012 101 1 — 6 11 10
Akers and Jones; Rice, Tussey (4), Knipp (5) and Cordle. W - Akers. L - Rice. 2B Slater (P), Cordle (EC), Jones (P). 3B - Brown (P).
