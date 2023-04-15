CANNONSBURG Tommy Barrett didn’t mind advocating for a tougher afternoon for Lincoln County’s hitters on Saturday.
Lewis County, the Panthers’ foe in an on-paper primo matchup of defending state tournament participants in the Tri-State Showcase at Boyd County, elected not to use ace Emily Cole, a Marshall signee, in the circle.
She’d thrown a night earlier against Montgomery County and was slated to pitch Saturday night against Cabell Midland.
“He’s saving (for) the wrong one,” Barrett said of Lions coach Chad Case. “He should’ve saved her for us!”
In any event, sans Cole staring its batters down, Lincoln County racked up nine runs and sent 14 batters to the plate in the first frame of a 16-1 four-inning victory.
Josie Bird put the Panthers ahead with a three-run blast in the bottom of the first inning. She was the first of eight Lincoln County batters to record at least one RBI.
Haleigh Adkins went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs, Gracie Clay was 2 for 2, and Allison Ramey and Meghan Stump knocked in two runs apiece.
The Panthers finished with a run total in the teens for the second time in about 20 hours. They’d handled Ironton, 18-0, on Friday night.
“We’re on a roll right now,” Barrett said. “We’re swinging it real well, no matter who they throw.”
Sarah Paige Weddington singled home Kayla Sullivan in the top of the first inning to lift the Lions ahead, 1-0, but that was Lewis County’s last hit – or baserunner. Panthers starter Ryleigh Shull and reliever Stump combined to retire the final 10 hitters they faced.
Eight of those were on ground balls.
Aubrey Hicks took the decision for Lewis County, which gave Cole the afternoon off from pitching. Though Barrett made his thoughts on the matter clear after the game, by then Case had chosen to throw her against Cabell Midland instead of the Panthers in deciding between what he called “two of the best teams in the state of West Virginia.”
Case saw some progress despite the scoreline and proclaimed the two-time defending 16th Region Tournament champion Lions “on the right track.”
“We didn’t hit the ball very well,” Case said, “but we didn’t make all those mistakes that we’ve been making here lately.”
LEWIS COUNTY 100 0 – 1 2 5
LINCOLN COUNTY 924 1 – 16 10 0
Hicks and Lucas; Shull, Stump (3) and Bird. W – Shull. L – Hicks. 2B – H. Adkins (Lincoln). HR – Bird (Lincoln).